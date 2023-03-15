The North Pole Is In Alaska & You Can See The Northern Lights At A Natural Hot Springs Resort

The North Pole really does exist! No, it's not just a fictional land that's popular around the holidays. It's a city in Alaska with breathtaking views where you can see the northern lights...and you can even do it at a hot springs resort. (Talk about luxury!)

This white paradise is known for having Christmas year-round, with its spirited street names, candy cane-decorated street lights and the Santa Claus house as one of the main attractions. However, there is so much more to see than what's pictured in a storybook.

Under the Alaskan skies, the aurora borealis vividly paints the pitch-black canvas on a starry night, making the town a prime location to view the natural wonder without going overseas.

One of the best places to see the northern lights is the Chena Hot Springs Resort, which is a lux stay with steamy natural healing waters and a poolhouse. You can even take a dip when it's below freezing outside.

The hot springs lake is for adults only (18 years and older) and is currently circulating natural water that gets as hot as 106 F. There is also an indoor pool that uses salt water at 90 F and steamy hot tubs that are chlorinated.

You can stay in a cabin, an RV, a yurt, a suite and even a lodge. Room stays are as low as $120/night. However if you just want to see the hot springs, day passes go for just $20.

The resort is located under one of the most active bands of the aurora borealis, and since the North Pole is outside of the main city of Fairbanks, the skies are clearer for an incredible view.

If you're visiting for the northern lights, the resort's website says the best time to go is during Fall through Spring. If you can see the stars, you'll most likely be able to see the aurora shine through.

Aside from the northern lights, you can also have unique experiences like dog sledding, snowmobiling and scenic train rides to soak in as much of the town as you can during your visit.

Chena Hot Springs Resort

$120+/night

Address or Neighbourhood: Fairbanks, AK 99712

Why You Need To Go: You can stay at an affordable luxurious resort in a white paradise, where you can dip in the natural hot springs in below-freezing weather and even eye gaze at the aurora borealis late in the evening/early morning hours.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.