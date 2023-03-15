Zachary Levi Shared His Dream Team-Up With The Rock & How Shazam Vs. Black Adam Could Work

SHAZAM! Fury Of The Gods sees Zachary Levi return as the kid-turned-grownup superhero from DC Comics, and while he has his hands full with three goddesses in this flick, there’s still one baddie whom fans are dying to see him face on screen.

That would be Black Adam, the anti-hero launched by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his own feature film last year.

Shazam and Black Adam are like Batman and the Joker in DC Comics, and fans have been calling for them to go head-to-head someday on screen, even though Johnson has said he'd rather take on Superman. However, there have been some big changes at the top of DC Studios since Black Adam came out last year, and it's unclear if either character will be back for a sequel in the future.

But if Levi could get that third movie, who would he want to team up with? And if The Rock was onboard, what story would he want to see?

"That's all well above my pay grade," Levi told Narcity while promoting Fury Of The Gods. "I'm Shazam, that's all I do. They say 'Go be Shazam over there' and I go 'OK boss!'"

However, Levi did share a few ideas about what he'd like to see in the future, including one idea that he saw in an animated film.

"It's basically Shazam, Superman and Black Adam having this fight, all three of them, and Superman and Shazam kind of teaming up to beat Black Adam," he said.

The movie he mentioned is Superman/Shazam! The Rise Of Black Adam, a 2010 animated film that brought all three together for a superhero brawl.

The Rock told Narcity last year that he fought for "years" to get Henry Cavill to return as Superman, and while it did come true in a post-credits sequence in Black Adam, Cavill's comeback was short-lived.

Warner Bros. handed its superhero movies over to a new set of execs in late 2022, and they announced that Superman would be recast for future movies.

They also haven't said for sure if there will be more Shazam movies with Levi or Black Adam movies with Johnson, so we may never get that showdown.

But still, one can dream, right?

In the meantime, Levi says he's also got his eye on another DC hero he'd like to team up with in the movies.

"Green Lantern," he told Narcity. "I've just always been a fan of that character, the Lantern Corps, all of that."

There are already plans in the works for a Green Lantern TV show at this point, so maybe Levi will get his chance for a crossover after all.

"I think Shazam and Green Lantern could go and do some really silly hijinks together," he said.

You can watch Levi take on the likes of Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler in SHAZAM! Fury Of The Gods, which opens in theatres everywhere on March 17.