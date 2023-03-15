Zachary Levi Shared His Dream Team-Up With The Rock & How Shazam Vs. Black Adam Could Work
By Josh Elliott,
5 days ago
SHAZAM! Fury Of The Gods sees Zachary Levi return as the kid-turned-grownup superhero from DC Comics, and while he has his hands full with three goddesses in this flick, there’s still one baddie whom fans are dying to see him face on screen.
That would be Black Adam, the anti-hero launched by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his own feature film last year.
Shazam and Black Adam are like Batman and the Joker in DC Comics, and fans have been calling for them to go head-to-head someday on screen, even though Johnson has said he'd rather take on Superman. However, there have been some big changes at the top of DC Studios since Black Adam came out last year, and it's unclear if either character will be back for a sequel in the future.
But if Levi could get that third movie, who would he want to team up with? And if The Rock was onboard, what story would he want to see?
"That's all well above my pay grade," Levi told Narcity while promoting Fury Of The Gods. "I'm Shazam, that's all I do. They say 'Go be Shazam over there' and I go 'OK boss!'"
The Rock told Narcity last year that he fought for "years" to get Henry Cavill to return as Superman, and while it did come true in a post-credits sequence in Black Adam, Cavill's comeback was short-lived.
Warner Bros. handed its superhero movies over to a new set of execs in late 2022, and they announced that Superman would be recast for future movies.
