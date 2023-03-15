Open in App
Exeter, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Lorena's Empanadas coming to York, Big Bean Café coming to Exeter

By Portsmouth Herald,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bNKP_0lJcr2qP00

A happy Saint Patrick's Day to you Seacoast! The Seacoast restaurant scene has been lucky this week as well. We are seeing the Shanty Family Tavern coming to Rollinsford, Lorena's Empanadas is coming to York and the Big Bean Café is opening in Exeter. It's a true rainbow of options.

The Shanty Family Tavern coming to Rollinsford

The Shanty, popular in Portsmouth, is coming to 489 Portland Ave. in Rollinsford, just over the Dover city line, less than a mile from Dover Ice Arena. The Shanty will have a full bar and offer chicken tenders, pizza, burgers, chowder, nachos, Buffalo wings, soups and salads.

Lorena’s Empanadas to open in York

Lorena’s Empanadas will have a home on Route 1 in Cape Neddick where locals can grab their empanadas every week for lunch in the former location of the Ice Cream House.

Big Bean Café coming to Exeter

Jon and Arley Wells always knew Exeter was the next step for Big Bean Café after they took over the Newmarket staple six years ago. Breakfast includes a range of omelets, sandwiches, burritos and quesadillas. Nighttime fare sees salads, chicken tenders, burgers, flatbreads and seafood.

Portsmouth Feed Co. closed in Market Square

A honky-tonk restaurant in the heart of the city has been closed for weeks, leading to speculation about the future of the business.

Otto Pizza to open in Portsmouth

Otto Pizza, which served its first slice in downtown Portland in 2009, is moving into the Chinburg Properties-owned Frank Jones Brewery building.

Each week in this newsletter, we highlight our best stories from the Seacoast's restaurant community.

