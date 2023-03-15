Brightline to launch 110-mph test runs in Melbourne, Palm Shores, Suntree and Rockledge

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Melbourne, Palm Shores, Suntree and Rockledge residents should soon spot Brightline trains accelerating up to 110 mph during high-speed test runs along a 13-mile stretch of railroad track.

Brightline's 110-mph testing could start as soon as March 28 and continue through April. Testing will take place daily between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., helping the company attain Federal Railroad Administration approval to begin carrying passengers later this year through the Space Coast.

The privately held rail company will station flaggers at affected railroad crossings while testing is actively underway. The list of crossings, extending from south to north:

Melbourne : Lake Washington Road, Parkway Drive, Post Road.

: Lake Washington Road, Parkway Drive, Post Road. Suntree : Suntree Boulevard.

: Suntree Boulevard. Rockledge : Viera Boulevard, Ansin Road, Carver Street, Barnes Boulevard, Gus Hipp Boulevard, Rinker Way.

About Brightline's test runs

The company has finished constructing about 90% of its 170-mile rail expansion from a future three-story station at Orlando International Airport with its existing passenger service in South Florida.

Two weeks ago, a Brightline train reached 130 mph near Dallas Boulevard during an Orange County test run along the 35-mile rail corridor between Cocoa and Orlando. Company officials say that feat makes their trains the fastest in the Southeast.

Projected maximum authorized speed range after passenger service starts later this year:

125 mph: Orlando International Airport to Cocoa.

Orlando International Airport to Cocoa. 110 mph: Cocoa to West Palm Beach.

Cocoa to West Palm Beach. 79 mph: West Palm Beach to Miami.

Today, Brightline operates passenger stations in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

Safety tips for Brevard motorists

With Brightline's 110-mph testing scheduled to begin, company officials have released a series of safety tips for Space Coast residents:

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists should remember that rail traffic will run on both sets of tracks in both directions.

Stay off the tracks, and never go around crossing gates.

Only cross the railroad at designated crossings.

Never stop on the tracks.

Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your driver's license, or loss of life.

"Where trains will operate at 110 mph, crossings have quad gates or medians to prevent motorists from driving around lowered crossing gates," a Brightline press release said.

Brightline has installed safety improvements at all 156 railroad crossings along the 129-mile north-south corridor between Cocoa and West Palm Beach. These upgrades, which vary per crossing, include new crossing gates, signal systems, pedestrian gates, pavement markings and roadway profiles.

