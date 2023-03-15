Why Jounce Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 37%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE ) shares rose 36.8% to $1.45 in pre-market after the company confirmed receipt of unsolicited proposal from Concentra Biosciences to acquire 100% of the company for $1.80 per share subject to diligence and availability of at least $130m of cash and equivalents at closing.

Losers

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX ) fell 41.9% to $0.41 in pre-market. Inpixon completed distribution and business combination of CXApp Holding Corp. with KINS Technology Group Inc.

(NASDAQ: INPX ) fell 41.9% to $0.41 in pre-market. Inpixon completed distribution and business combination of CXApp Holding Corp. with KINS Technology Group Inc. Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD ) fell 38.8% to $0.26 in pre-market trading. Boxed is negotiating with lenders for bankruptcy sale, the Wall Street Journal reported.

(NYSE: BOXD ) fell 38.8% to $0.26 in pre-market trading. Boxed is negotiating with lenders for bankruptcy sale, the Wall Street Journal reported. Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD ) shares fell 25.1% to $0.7199 in pre-market trading. Celyad Oncology booked €35.1 million in goodwill and intangible impairment in FY22.

(NASDAQ: CYAD ) shares fell 25.1% to $0.7199 in pre-market trading. Celyad Oncology booked €35.1 million in goodwill and intangible impairment in FY22. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS ) fell 22.3% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Saudi Arabia's SNB said it cannot give more money to Credit Suisse because cannot go above 10% ownership due to regulatory issue.

(NYSE: CS ) fell 22.3% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Saudi Arabia's SNB said it cannot give more money to Credit Suisse because cannot go above 10% ownership due to regulatory issue. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS ) fell 19.5% to $2.21 in pre-market trading. Intelligent Bio Solutions recently announced pricing of a $2.2 million public offering.

(NASDAQ: INBS ) fell 19.5% to $2.21 in pre-market trading. Intelligent Bio Solutions recently announced pricing of a $2.2 million public offering. Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA ) fell 13.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.

(NASDAQ: VCSA ) fell 13.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results. Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX ) fell 12.1% to $0.4607 in pre-market trading. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.41 per share.

(NASDAQ: QNRX ) fell 12.1% to $0.4607 in pre-market trading. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.41 per share. Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS ) shares dropped 10.5% to $0.51 in pre-market trading after surging 33% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: ELYS ) shares dropped 10.5% to $0.51 in pre-market trading after surging 33% on Tuesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK ) fell 10.3% to $10.50 in pre-market trading. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals recently posted a FY22 loss of $0.11 per share.

(NASDAQ: MACK ) fell 10.3% to $10.50 in pre-market trading. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals recently posted a FY22 loss of $0.11 per share. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI ) shares fell 10.1% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday. Lannett recently posted upbeat Q2 results.

