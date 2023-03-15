Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., (NYSE: IIPR ) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI ) both declared a first quarter 2023 dividends.

Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties’ board of directors has declared dividend of $1.80 per share of common stock. The common stock dividends declared for the last twelve months of $7.15 per common share represent an increase of $1.00, or 16%, over dividends declared for the prior twelve months.

Additionally, IIP announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.5625 per share of IIP’s 9.00% series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock.

The dividends are payable on April 14, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $1.88 per common share, is payable on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023.

In light of the recent news regarding Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank New York , the Chicago Atlantic team has assessed the portfolio companies it invests in and has found that they have no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank New York or First Republic Bank.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now . Prices will surge very soon.

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash

This article These Two Cannabis Industry Lenders Declared Dividends For Q1 2023 originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.