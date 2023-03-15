Samsung Earmarks $229B To Cement Korea's Chip Building Position As US - China Intensifies

- Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF ) proposes to spend about 300 trillion won ($229 billion) over the next two decades to build a new chipmaking complex on the outskirts of Seoul.
- On Wednesday, South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol shared plans to invest $422 billion into chips, batteries, robots, electric vehicles, displays, and biotechnology in an investment plan through 2026, Bloomberg reports .
- South Korea eyes hubs housing chipmaking mega-plants, design houses, and material suppliers to bolster the country's supply chain.
- Samsung looks to build five memory and foundry fabs in a new chip cluster in Yongin by 2042, seeking to attract over 150 local and foreign chip companies.
- Samsung has been aggressively expanding its most advanced plants at home in Pyeongtaek. It also plans to build a new foundry in Taylor, Texas, by 2024, weighing future factories, including Texas and Europe.
- "The hegemonic competition between the U.S. and China over cutting-edge tech is turning into a full-blown war," Lee Chang-Yang, Korea's Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy, said, adding that Japan and Taiwan are also spending more to support tech industries.
- Samsung's initiatives mark its attempts to remain relevant versus Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM ).
- Photo by Pierre Lecourt via Flickr
