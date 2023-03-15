10 best beach chairs on Amazon for every type of lounger

Relax in style with the best beach chairs on Amazon. Reviewed / Tommy Bahama

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Anyone living in a place that has a cold winter climate probably has summer on the brain by now, and what's summer without a trip to the beach? This year, make sure you stock up on the best beach gear before you head to the coast.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

We know that beach bodies come in all shapes and sizes, so we wanted to find comfortable beach chairs that work for everyone in your family. Whether you like to lounge with a great beach read or you always have a drink in hand to keep cool, we've rounded up the best beach chairs for your next trip—and they're all available on Amazon.

► Getting away? The ultimate packing list for your next beach vacay, road trip or ski destination

1. A chair for Yeti fans

This collapsible chair is great for Yeti diehards. Reviewed / Yeti

By offering high-quality outdoor gear, Yeti has carved themselves a place in the hearts of many. The Trailhead Camp Chair from Yeti is certainly no exception. Made from UV-rated materials, this chair won't break down after long days in the sun, and the flexgrid fabric means that it will mold to your body for maximum, all-day comfort. This chair's easy pack-away frame is super portable when using the including carry bag. With a weight limit of 500 pounds, you won't have to worry about it collapsing under stress. While you're at it, check out the best things we've tested from Yeti .

Get the Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair for $300 at Amazon

2. A simple-looking chair that's great for big and tall

This simple looking outdoor chair offers extra seat space and a nice high back for the vertically inclined. Reviewed / Kijaro

With over 15,000 reviews on Amazon, this camp chair from Kijaro is a no-brainer. It helps that it has plenty of space for those looking for a large beach chair. With a dual locking system and a 300-pound weight capacity, this chair is sturdy enough for use on uneven terrain, making it a great choice for a beach chair.

Of the many rave reviews, standout qualities include how comfortable it is in comparison to similar chairs and the fact that it feels sturdy for people with different builds.

Kijaro Camp Chair for $43 at Amazon

► Beach reads: The best beach reads on Amazon: Emily Henry, Neil Gaiman and Ruth Ware and more

3. Chairs that offer more than just a great seat

Picnic Time chairs are made with maximalists in mind. Reviewed / Oniva / Picnic Time

With almost 5,000 reviews and a lifetime warranty, you get what you pay for with this heavy-duty outdoor chair. The Oniva Fusion chair comes with a detachable insulated cooler and a side pocket that attaches to the arm of the chair. Plus, when it isn’t being used, the pocket can be folded into a backpack for easy carry. On the opposite side is a fold-out side table that even has expandable shelves to hold everything you might need for the ultimate beach day. This chair can safely hold up to 350 pounds and measures 34 inches deep by 24 inches wide and 18.5 inches high.

If you aren’t looking to spend so much but still want a chair that has tons of features then the smaller, Picnic Time Sports chair is a good option. This chair also includes a side table and plenty of pocket space, even though it doesn’t come with a cooler or those table shelves that its big sister boasts. Measuring 19 inches deep by 24 inches wide and 33 inches high, it’s a little smaller but still has a 300-pound weight limit so you won’t have to worry about its sturdiness.

4. A classic beach lounge chair

For a classic beach lounger that's built for commercial beach, you can count on Frankford. Reviewed / Frankford Umbrellas

This classic and sturdy beach chair is great for anyone looking to upgrade their old beach loungers and would make a great addition to beach houses or lakefront properties. The wood lounger comes in plenty of colors and multiple buying options makes it easy to get the type of chair that's right for your relaxation needs.

Made of heavy 9-ounce marine grade fabric that includes a 10-year fade warranty, the Frankford lounger is made using a double-dowel assembly making for a convenient fold. This 15-pound chair is heavy so it might be the best for lugging to and fro but it hits high marks when it comes to Amazon reviews. One customer even mentioned that this chair was the winner of their beach chair showdown due to it's durable build and how comfortable it was.

Frankford Beach Lounger for $306 at Amazon

► Sign up for Amazon Prime: Find out if you qualify for a membership discount

5. A pair of backpack chairs

Double your beach day pleasure with this set from Tommy Bahama. Reviewed / Tommy Bahama

Why not grab two chairs in one swoop with these lightweight backpack chairs from Tommy Bahama ? The rustproof aluminum frame and durable 600-denier polyester means that these chairs are built to stand the test of time. These beach chairs sit low to the ground with five reclining positions, including the option to lay flat, and have a weight capacity of up to 300 pounds.

An adjustable pillow and padded shoulder straps, means that these chairs are just as comfortable to carry as they are to sit in and they even have a rubber carry handle if you don't feel like using the back carry. This small but mighty chair is great for most beach goers and includes an insulated pouch, cell phone and cup holders and a folding towel bar for wet towels and comes highly recommended by beach bums.

Tommy Bahama Backpack Chair Set for $149 at Amazon

6. A beach rocker that includes a sunshade

Ultimate beach relaxation is made easier with this beach rocker with a sunshade that includes UPC 50+. Reviewed / GCI Outdoor

A rocking chair at the beach might not seem like something you need but why would you deny yourself from high level relaxation when you can get the GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker for less than $100?

The strong frame supports up to 250 pounds and is comfortable for all body types, plus it includes a limited lifetime warranty. An included adjustable canopy makes it easy to get as much or as little sun as you might want and is a great addition for super hot beach days when sunscreen just doesn't feel like enough. Due to its many capabilities, this chair is heavier than others, so it might be a better choice for people who plan on using a beach cart to transport their essentials.

GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker for $80 at Amazon

7. A low-profile and lightweight beach chair

This low-profile beach chair can hold up to 250-pounds. Reviewed / Coleman

While camping might come to mind when you hear the name Coleman , the brand actually caters to all types of outdoor adventures. This lightweight chair might look simple but it has the ability to hold up to 250 pounds.

This low-profile beach chair sits close to the ground, making it a great beach chair for kids and adults alike. Super lightweight, you won't mind carrying this 5.3-pound chair to the shore and you'll appreciate the storage pocket and cup holder.

Coleman Lightweight Camping Chair for $27 at Amazon

8. An outdoor chair from a trusted name in everything outdoors

With a 600-pound weight limit, you can expect durability out of this Coleman camping chair. Reviewed / Coleman

This extra-large beach chair is great for those on a budget and at half the price of larger styles, it delivers on the basic necessities of a chair. Great for sitting around a beach fire or our favorite smokeless fire pit , this Coleman chair comes in four colors and prints, including a topographical map print for the ultra outdoorsy.

Equipped with a draining seat, this chair is great for relaxing post-swim and it holds up to 600 pounds!

Coleman Big and Tall Camp Chair for $39 at Amazon

9. A cute chair for kids

Kids love these beach chairs from Melissa and Doug. Reviewed / Melissa and Doug

Tiny tots will appreciate their very own beach chair this summer and this Melissa and Doug kids chair is a great choice for families. The chair includes a cup holder for kids' favorite beach beverages and the easy fold means that they could, in theory, carry it themselves. Durable and adorable, this is the best beach chair for kids.

Melissa and Doug Kids Chair for $29 at Amazon

10. A beach chair that turns into a beach cart

This useful beach chair turns into a cart for transporting all of your beach day necessities. Reviewed / Macsports

This practical, two-in-one lounge chair transforms into a cart to carry all of your beach necessities with ease. Two durable, all-terrain wheels make getting through sand or grass easy and the adjustable telescoping handle is a hit amongst reviewers.

The Mac Sports beach chair includes four sitting positions and has a 200-pound seating capacity and 100-pound cart capacity. Reviews like this chair because it's well-made and sturdy and it folds up with ease. There are mentions of how heavy this chair is but we don't see an issue considering the fact that it's on wheels.

Mac Sports Chair Wagon Combo for $129 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 best beach chairs on Amazon for every type of lounger