How Democrats could cost themselves the House in 2024



A s Democrats begin strategizing how to regain their majority in the House in 2024 , one thing could stand in their way: lawmakers seeking higher office.

At least five House Democrats have announced they won’t seek reelection and will instead vie for the Senate, leaving some critical swing seats up for grabs. Republicans are already homing in on which districts will be the easiest to flip as GOP leaders fight to hold on to their slim majority .

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) is among those who will seek higher office in 2024 after announcing in early January she would run to replace the retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). Porter’s absence is likely to make the seat a toss-up, as it was rated one of the most competitive House races during the 2022 midterm elections.

The race for Feinstein’s seat leaves open a handful of other House races in California, including the districts represented by Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Barbara Lee (D-CA). However, those are considered to be safe Democratic-leaning districts that Republicans would have a harder time clinching.

A similar situation is playing out in Arizona, where Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) will forgo his House seat to run for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who left the Democratic Party last year to run as an independent. The election is likely to result in a three-way race that could help Gallego secure the Democratic-leaning seat.

Meanwhile, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) also leaves a crucial swing seat open in Michigan after the third-term representative announced she would be running to replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), who is also retiring. Republicans quickly pounced on Slotkin’s announcement, noting the “path to growing the Republican majority runs through seats” like hers.

“The NRCC is all hands on deck to add this seat to the Republican column in 2024,” said Jack Pandol, communications director of the National Republican Congressional Committee, in a statement . “Democrats are scrambling for the exits in Hakeem Jeffries’ extreme House Caucus, and this latest development makes their climb out of the minority that much steeper.”

However, Democrats have expressed confidence they can win the House majority, noting that incumbents vacating their seats to seek higher office is common.

“House Democrats are well positioned to take back the House in 2024, thanks in large part to our tremendous slate of Democrat incumbents who tirelessly advocate for their communities and continue to put People over Politics,” said Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Suzan DelBene. “Democrats will have great offensive opportunities in 2024, and holding on to these seats is key to our path to reclaiming the majority.”