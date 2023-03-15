Open in App
West Valley City, UT
See more from this location?
FOX 13 News

Meet the only female police chief in the state of Utah

By Scott McKane,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3zoX_0lJcmUCB00

The police department for Utah's second-largest city, West Valley City, is led by a woman who hopes to inspire young girls to pursue a career in police work.

Colleen Jacobs is the sole member of an exclusive club - she's the only female police chief in the state of Utah.

"We have, I think, 109 chiefs of police in Utah, I'm the only female in Utah," Jacobs said.

The West Valley City Police Department has 218 sworn officers and 16 are female.

She prefers to stay out of the spotlight, but Jacobs is a lifelong Utahn, born and raised in Tooele and said it's taken a lot of hard work to get where she is today.

"I think initially, it kinda bugged me that there was so much focus on my gender but since then I've learned to embrace the mentorship that comes with the role," Jacobs said. "I really do try and be a good mentor, role model and embrace that."

Nobody in her family is in law enforcement but Jacobs said she was inspired by a high school substitute teacher who was a police officer. She began with a criminal justice class in high school.

"It clicked for me, it made sense to me," Jacobs explained. "I don't want to say it was easy but it made sense, so I kind of went in that direction."

After high school, Jacobs studied criminal justice at Weber State University before getting a job with the West Valley City Police Department.

"I started here when I was a 21-year-old kid so, from day one I've just tried to do the job to the best of my abilities, whatever my job was at the time," Jacobs explained. "Whether I was in Patrol or in detectives or a sergeant or in narcotics, as a chief, I just strive really hard to do my best."

Jacobs believes her different assignments have helped her to better relate to and work with everyone in the department.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Possible clothing thief at Brigham Young University
Provo, UT1 day ago
LDS Church History Sites in Utah
Salt Lake City, UT21 hours ago
SLC Metro Gang Unit follows fugitives in helicopter, standoff outside of stranger’s home
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mysterious ‘boom’ in Bluffdale area puzzles public and officials, brings in bomb squad
Draper, UT2 days ago
SB119 Water Calculation Reveals Desperation
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
BYU Police warns students to stay in pairs after suspicious man reported in Helaman Halls
Provo, UT1 day ago
Utahns cleared of DUI accusations are forced to pay to get their licenses back
Logan, UT3 days ago
Police investigating crash involving motorcycle in downtown Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Some Homeless People in Utah Will Benefit From Small Houses Which Will Be Built
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Utahns help new residents find resources they need at Immigrant Fair
Woods Cross, UT1 day ago
Where’s the best burger in Utah? Here are 9 top picks
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Man shot and killed in Ogden identified
Ogden, UT2 days ago
Teen critically injured in Deer Valley sledding accident
Park City, UT1 day ago
Draper resident lost thousands of dollars in court subpoena scam
Draper, UT3 days ago
Teens pull guns on girls as “prank” in Provo
Provo, UT3 days ago
‘It went exceptionally well’: I-80 reopens as wintering elk return to Parleys Canyon
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
2-year-old Tooele boy shot by man not allowed to have guns, police say
Tooele, UT4 hours ago
Bomb squad investigating loud 'boom' near Point of the Mountain
Draper, UT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy