Ellicottville, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Rail Rider Jamboree returns to Holiday Valley this weekend

By James Kattato,

5 days ago
It's been a tough season for skiing and snowboarding. With all the sporadic snow in Western New York, hitting the slopes hasn't been as easy as previous years. That being said, it's still always fun to head down to Ellicottville.

A ton of cool shops, places to eat, and just a cool atmosphere. This Saturday, March 18, Rail Rider Jamboree Music Festival returns for its second year at Holiday Valley.

The lineup of musicians start at 1:30 pm with the following order:

1:30 pm - Grub
3:30 pm - Eggy
5:00 pm - Gantzer & Friends
7:30 pm - Dark Star Orchestra

"It'll be really interesting to see the crossover of people who are coming just for the concert versus people who are doing the concert and hitting the slopes. The concert starting at 2 o'clock gives people a chance to hit the slopes in the morning," Holiday Valley Marketing Director, Dash Hegeman said.

Hegeman said the following of these performers stretches far beyond Western New York, which could help with exposing concert-goers to Holiday Valley, as well as the village of Ellicottville

"Anytime you're able to bring a new demographic of people to the resort, see what we have to offer, and congregate with our guests, it's great. We're looking forward to it," Hegeman said.

You can find more information on the Rail Rider Jamboree here .

Comments / 0

Community Policy