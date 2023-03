(Guthrie Co) Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman said they have applied for a Community Foundation Grant to replace some ash trees.

Halterman told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that both Lenon Mill and Nations Bridge parks took a pretty good hit with the emerald ash borer.

Halterman said some of the species they are looking at are sugar maple, autumn blaze maple and ginkgo biloba.