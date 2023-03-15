East Chatham shooting: 2 teens shot, injured while standing on sidewalk, Chicago police say

Two teen boys were shot in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The 14- and 17-year-old boys were standing on the sidewalk about 11:55 p.m. in the 8000-block of South Vernon Avenue when someone in a Chevy SUV fired shots, CPD said.

The 17-year-old was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. He is in good condition.

The 14-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right foot, also in good condition.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Just two hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in Princeton Park.