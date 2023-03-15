Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

East Chatham shooting: 2 teens shot, injured while standing on sidewalk, Chicago police say

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbDsl_0lJciu5n00

Two teen boys were shot in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The 14- and 17-year-old boys were standing on the sidewalk about 11:55 p.m. in the 8000-block of South Vernon Avenue when someone in a Chevy SUV fired shots, CPD said.

The 17-year-old was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. He is in good condition.

RELATED: Princeton Park shooting: Teen boy shot, critically wounded in his own home, Chicago police say

The 14-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right foot, also in good condition.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Just two hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in Princeton Park.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Lakeview robbery: Man robbed at gunpoint while leaving North side gym, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Chicago shooting: 2 killed in Greater Grand Crossing
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Grand Crossing shooting, crash leaves 2 men dead
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chicago shootings: At least 15 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
4 Wounded in Shooting at South Shore Restaurant
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man charged with trying to kill Chicago cop, escaping from detectives
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Family, friends searching for South Side man missing since last week
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Teen driver fleeing police runs over Waukegan man who had been on hood of her car: sheriff
Waukegan, IL3 hours ago
Chicago shooting: Man shot to death while standing outside in East Garfield Park, police say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Video captures suspect stealing car, wheelchair for teen with cerebral palsy, Blue Island mom says
Blue Island, IL38 minutes ago
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
South Holland, IL1 day ago
Chicago shooting: Man dies after found shot in Austin yard, police say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man shot during argument in Bucktown, CPD says
Chicago, IL1 day ago
No bail for man charged with attempted murder after officer struck by fleeing vehicle in South Loop
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago officer run over, man charged with attempted murder
Chicago, IL1 day ago
4 shot inside South Side fast food restaurant: CPD
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man found fatally shot on West Side: police
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago family fights 'pro squatter' who took over dead mom's home, left bullet hole in window
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Missing South Chicago Man Last Seen Leaving Hammond Workplace
Hammond, IN1 day ago
Family remembers Chicago woman found dead in laundry cart
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Hit-and-run driver got out to look at victim before driving away, Chicago police report says
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago police open fire after officer struck by fleeing vehicle near Museum Campus: CPD
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago shooting: Man shot to death at South Austin gas station, police say
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Man found dead, lying in street in Greektown, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago police: Woman critically injured in Avalon Park hit-and-run
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Goonie Gang terrorized Englewood, bragged on Facebook, made Goonie Gang T-shirts, feds say
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Suspect charged after climbing into ceiling of CPD interrogation room
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man, woman rush into Englewood beauty shop for help after being shot
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Man shot and killed at West Side gas station: CPD
Chicago, IL3 days ago
15 businesses targeted in rash of North Side burglaries, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy