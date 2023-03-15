Open in App
Las Cruces, NM
See more from this location?
KVIA ABC-7

Water outage for Las Cruces residents

By Jennifer Mendoza,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fMnS_0lJcf1FU00

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The City of Las Cruces Water Department will be conducting a water line maintenance that will cause a water outage for some residents on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The areas affected will be Lohman Ave. and S. Walnut St.

The water department will conduct the maintenance starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday night to 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

The city wants to let residents know that they will notice discoloration in the water due to iron, manganese, and calcium deposits.

Officials say the water is safe to drink but recommend waiting for the water to clear.

The discoloration should disappear after 24-hours. If it persist officials recommend calling the city at 575-526-0500.

The post Water outage for Las Cruces residents appeared first on KVIA .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Las Cruces city council to vote on development of new film studio
Las Cruces, NM6 hours ago
Free dental clinic offered to Doña Ana County residents at Doña Ana Community College
Las Cruces, NM7 hours ago
It’s still unclear if Mike Peake will be charged for deadly UNM shooting
Las Cruces, NM3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 people stuck in sewer in East El Paso
El Paso, TX2 days ago
El Paso woman left to pay $2K repair bill after DPS spike strips damage car
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Doña Ana County officials: 4-year-old ejected during rollover, woman charged
Hatch, NM2 days ago
DPS says pursuit terminated prior to discovery of rollover crash in West El Paso
El Paso, TX3 days ago
18-year-old charged with human smuggling after deadly rollover crash in west El Paso
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Police: rumor that “H” symbol on abandoned vehicles will prevent towing is false
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Las Cruces residents should expect closure for construction on Cummings Court
Las Cruces, NM7 days ago
Expect traffic closure on Fourth Street in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM7 days ago
One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in West El Paso
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Debiting error in Las Cruces residents bills
Las Cruces, NM5 days ago
EPPD investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and another vehicle
El Paso, TX4 days ago
El Paso police conduct 'welfare check' in central
El Paso, TX5 days ago
The loss of emergency SNAP benefits creates demand at Las Cruces food pantry
Las Cruces, NM3 days ago
El Paso Police confirm the discovery of a body near Concordia Cemetery
El Paso, TX5 days ago
This is the REAL Reason Allergy Season is SO Bad in El Paso
El Paso, TX4 days ago
UPDATE: Stolen blind dog spotted in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho, NM5 days ago
Las Cruces crime stats mixed
Las Cruces, NM4 days ago
Popular Discount Store To Close Only El Paso Location: All Items on Sale
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Amber Alert for abducted 3-year-old girl from Deming, New Mexico lifted
Deming, NM5 days ago
Las Cruces Police asks Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners to acquire Theft Alarm Software Update
Las Cruces, NM5 days ago
Suspects in stabbing at Buck's Cabaret in east El Paso were ID'd on surveillance video
El Paso, TX5 days ago
El Paso teen killed, shot in head after trying to steal marijuana during drug deal
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Cartel Mules Moving Drugs Inside Themselves Through El Paso
El Paso, TX4 days ago
DPS pursuit leads to crash, multiple subjects still at large
Las Cruces, NM6 days ago
Neighbor uses garden hose to contain fire, Las Cruces Fire says
Las Cruces, NM7 days ago
Diocese of El Paso allows Catholics to eat meat this Friday
El Paso, TX4 days ago
What are the areas with the most expensive homes near Las Cruces?
Las Cruces, NM6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy