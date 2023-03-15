LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The City of Las Cruces Water Department will be conducting a water line maintenance that will cause a water outage for some residents on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The areas affected will be Lohman Ave. and S. Walnut St.

The water department will conduct the maintenance starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday night to 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

The city wants to let residents know that they will notice discoloration in the water due to iron, manganese, and calcium deposits.

Officials say the water is safe to drink but recommend waiting for the water to clear.

The discoloration should disappear after 24-hours. If it persist officials recommend calling the city at 575-526-0500.

The post Water outage for Las Cruces residents appeared first on KVIA .