Open in App
News Channel 34

How many bears were killed in the Southern Tier in 2022?

By Carl Aldinger,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NWxF_0lJcdiqw00

( WETM ) – The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has announced bear harvest totals across the state for 2022, saying the overall number declined slightly from the year before. However, the top three heaviest bears were all reported in the Southern Tier.

Of the 1,318 harvested across the Empire State, an impressive 15% (196)of those were harvested in the Southern Tier across 10 counties (Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, and Yates).

‘Scare the bear’: Corning’s guidelines to black bear sightings

Broome County was home to the biggest bear harvested last year. During bowhunting season, a 520-pound female was killed in the Town of Windsor. The second and third-largest, both at 500 lbs. were killed in Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties.

The DEC said that across the state, in both the Northern and Southern Zones, a total of 1,318 bears were harvested in 2022. While Northern totals increased from 2021, the Southern Zone’s numbers slightly fell. Overall, NYS killed 28 fewer bears in 2022 than the year before.

Below are the totals for each county in the Southern Tier:

  • Allegany – 38
  • Broome – 26
  • Cattaraugus – 46
  • Chemung – 20
  • Schuyler – 4
  • Seneca – 1
  • Steuben – 46
  • Tioga – 7
  • Tompkins – 2
  • Yates – 6
‘Be aggressive: The DEC’s tips if you come face to face with a coyote

While the local numbers are impressive, the DEC said the biggest county harvests were reported in the Catskills. Delaware and Sullivan Counties each reported over 100 bears killed. This follows the DEC’s goals of reducing the higher-density bear populations in the Catskills, while the department hopes to “maintain generally moderate population density” in the Southern Tier.

The DEC’s full report can be seen here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cortland County man arrested for stealing from Walmart
Cortlandville, NY8 hours ago
New York State Burn Ban goes into effect March 16
Gates, NY6 days ago
Another March snowstorm
Binghamton, NY6 days ago
Biggest Storm of Season? Winter Storm Watch Now a Warning in Central New York
Oneida, NY7 days ago
Winter storm warning for Central NY: Storm starts earlier, snow possibly 2 inches an hour
Syracuse, NY7 days ago
Police crackdown on impaired driving during St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Albany, NY4 days ago
Business of the Week: Meredith Kost Aflac
Binghamton, NY5 hours ago
Troopers charge driver with felony unlicensed operation and DWI during Trenton traffic stop
Utica, NY6 days ago
State Police: North Country resident faced with felony charge on arrest warrant
Evans Mills, NY5 days ago
Man will get jail time for firing gun on Taft Ave.
Binghamton, NY6 days ago
Bearcats win home opener against Lafayette
Vestal, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy