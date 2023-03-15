Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Key News Network

2 Vehicles Collide with Massive Mudslide on La Brea in Baldwin Hills

By Key News Network,

5 days ago

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: Two vehicles were stuck in mud after colliding with a large debris flow on La Brea just north of Don Lorenzo Drive in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Mar. 15, around 2:00 a.m. during relentless overnight rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBOlr_0lJccILd00
Zak Holman / KNN

The Los Angeles Fie Department responded to the location, checked the drivers for injuries and requested the Los Angeles Police Department to stop all northbound traffic on La Brea.

Tow crews were due to arrive at the location to pull the vehicles from the debris.

Mud is currently covering all northbound lanes of La Brea in the area at the time of this report.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

