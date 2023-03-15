Open in App
Martins Ferry, OH
See more from this location?
WTRF- 7News

Quaker Steak hosting a dine to donate for 9-year-old

By John Lynch,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGudX_0lJcbkpe00

Quaker Steak & Lube at The Highlands will be hosting a Dine to donate for a 9-year-old girl.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

The Dine to tonight will be Wednesday, where 20% of food sales will be donated to Tamicka Lindsey.

The family from Martins Ferry says their 9-year-old was severely hurt and is currently in the hospital and may need 24 hour care, forever.

The dine to donate will be held from 4pm-10pm

You can call to order at 304-547-1100

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rise Against Hunger 2023 packages 30,000 meals in 3 hours
Wheeling, WV2 days ago
Gathering of the Clans gives it a lash at Oglebay
Wheeling, WV1 day ago
East Palestine residents provided with wellness items
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Ohio church offering free Easter event for the entire family
Bridgeport, OH3 days ago
River City to host St. Patty’s Day party
Wheeling, WV3 days ago
McMechen church celebrates groundbreaking after original building burned down
Mcmechen, WV2 days ago
Bordas & Bordas Welcomes New Attorney Tom Anderson
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Local Girl Scout needs help to repair church garden
Weirton, WV5 days ago
Woman life-flighted after Belmont County house fire
Bellaire, OH7 hours ago
7th Annual Shortline Ramp Fest to be held April 15th
Reader, WV4 days ago
Why Ohioans should care about this ‘ugly critter’
East Palestine, OH4 hours ago
Ohio village owes almost $139,000 in back property taxes to county
Wintersville, OH6 hours ago
Wheeling Island donates thousands to YSS through ‘GameChanger’ funds
Wheeling, WV5 days ago
Ohio church hosting ‘One Night For Freedom’
Bridgeport, OH5 days ago
Edison Local Approves Arming Staff
Richmond, OH1 day ago
As freeze shelter closes for season, tents & blankets are distributed to the homeless
Wheeling, WV4 days ago
A local business in Wintersville is supporting the police in more ways than one
Wintersville, OH3 days ago
Good grief! New “Joe Too Cool” collection on display at local museum
Wheeling, WV3 days ago
Ready to reel in rainbow trout? Ohio DNR stocks St. Clairsville and Barnesville reservoirs
Barnesville, OH3 days ago
Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan will retire in April
Bellaire, OH3 days ago
Wheeling Police officially moves to new location
Wheeling, WV7 hours ago
Central Elementary School counselor wins West Virginia School Counselor of the Year
Moundsville, WV4 days ago
Barney’s pepperoni rolls ‘meat’ demand in Mountaineer Nation
Weirton, WV5 days ago
Transformation continues at new Helping Heroes offices in downtown Wheeling
Wheeling, WV5 days ago
Suspect identified in shooting after local college baseball game
New Concord, OH11 hours ago
Buckeye Local School District receives half a million dollars for security
Dillonvale, OH3 days ago
Crews fight multiple fires around the area
Turtle Creek, PA4 days ago
Local vape shop selling to kids as young as 12
Greensburg, PA4 days ago
Jobs in Harrison County offering at least $15/hour with no degree required
Clarksburg, WV5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy