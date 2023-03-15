Quaker Steak hosting a dine to donate for 9-year-old

Quaker Steak & Lube at The Highlands will be hosting a Dine to donate for a 9-year-old girl. Close
The Dine to tonight will be Wednesday, where 20% of food sales will be donated to Tamicka Lindsey.
The family from Martins Ferry says their 9-year-old was severely hurt and is currently in the hospital and may need 24 hour care, forever.
The dine to donate will be held from 4pm-10pm
You can call to order at 304-547-1100
