Quaker Steak hosting a dine to donate for 9-year-old

Quaker Steak & Lube at The Highlands will be hosting a Dine to donate for a 9-year-old girl.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WTRF Daily News

The Dine to tonight will be Wednesday, where 20% of food sales will be donated to Tamicka Lindsey.

The family from Martins Ferry says their 9-year-old was severely hurt and is currently in the hospital and may need 24 hour care, forever.

The dine to donate will be held from 4pm-10pm

You can call to order at 304-547-1100

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.