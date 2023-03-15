Boil water advisory lifted for Georgetown residents after leak discovered

UPDATE: Georgetown officials said Thursday afternoon that the boil water advisory has been lifted.

“There was no contamination found in the water samples taken throughout the City,” officials said. “Residents may now resume normal water activity.” Again, the Boil Water”

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A boil water advisory was issued Wednesday morning for residents in the Georgetown area.

The advisory comes after the City Water Utilities Department discovered a major line break in the distribution system that caused a loss in pressure and service to many customers.

“This break may have affected the entire water system of the City of Georgetown,” officials said. “There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of loss of pressure, the potential for contamination exists.”

Crews are actively working to repair the issue.

“Residents are being urged to boil their water the next 24 hours as the water is being tested and results are forthcoming,” officials said.

Water should be vigorously boiled for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking or cooking.

Residents who may have a question about the advisory can call 843-545-4500.

A section of the west lane at Church and Willowbank Street is closed while crews respond to the leak. Officers will be directing traffic in the area.

