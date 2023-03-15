NFL's 2023 league year, free agency signing period begin today

The 2023 league year officially arrives beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15. What exactly does that mean, though?
All 2022 NFL contracts will expire unless they’ve previously been extended by a team. Players who are set to become unrestricted free agents will officially be fair game for all NFL teams to court and sign in free agency. If teams have agreed to terms with pending free agents during the NFL’s legal tampering period, they can officially execute those deals without the risk of being punished under the NFL’s tampering policy. Players who are exclusive rights free agents and restricted free agents, who weren’t tendered contract offers will also become unrestricted free agents at this time.
Another important factor of the new league year is that all NFL teams must be top 51 salary-cap compliant by 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. That means that their 51 highest-paying contracts must come in under the $224.8 million salary cap total for the 2023 NFL season.
