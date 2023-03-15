Are the Phillies Truly 'America's Team' Following WBC Performances?

When healthy, the Philadelphia Phillies boast four starters for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Does that make them 'America's team?'

While many Philadelphia Phillies fans believe the Phillies should be labeled as "America's team," fans of other teams would disagree. The most talked about teams regarding the subject are the New York Yankees and, to a lesser extent, the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves' case is weak as it was simply a nickname given to them by their owner in the 1970's. The Yankees, however, have a much stronger argument, as some of the biggest names in the history of the MLB have come from the Yankees, most notably Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle. Couple that with their global brand and you can see how it makes sense.

That said, their argument is mainly historical. A new team has come around with a convincing case to take the crown in the Phillies.

One of the biggest reasons to name the Phillies "America's team" is because Philadelphia was the nation's first capital. The Phillies also display the flag's colors in their jersey and Citizens Bank Park after each win.

Philadelphia added to their case this spring as three of Team USA's starters have come from the team in J.T. Realmuto, left fielder Kyle Schwarber, and shortstop Trea Turner. Not to mention Bryce Harper who would've been the Phillies' fourth starter on Team USA had he not been injured.

The Phillies have been on full display in the World Baseball Classic as Schwarber and Turner have each gone yard. Schawarber has played just one game, while Turner and Realmuto have each appeared in two. The one game Team USA has lost thus far is the only game that not a single on of the Phillies played. Coincidence? Unlikely. Especially considering Turner demolished a baseball the very next game.

If Harper were playing, there's no telling how much success the Phillies would see on Team USA. When healthy, the Phillies essentially make up half of the country's national team. That, along with location, gives the Phightins a very strong argument to be "America's team".

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !