Open in App
Connecticut State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Star Equity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The diagnostic services and imaging company posted revenue of $32.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.3 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $112.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRR

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Largest Walmart Store Set to Close Its Doors: Major Walmart Closure
Washington, DC1 day ago
Trump loses last bid to keep key evidence out of rape trial
Manhattan, NY36 minutes ago
Cruise wants to test self-driving vehicles across California
San Francisco, CA54 minutes ago
Braves make apparent SS decision; Díaz focusing on Reds role
Atlanta, GA34 minutes ago
Safety board: Alabama derailed train lacked needed couplers
Anniston, AL34 minutes ago
South Dakota boosts criminal justice system investments
Sioux Falls, SD1 hour ago
Berkeley Investments Moves Forward to Build New Innovation Cluster in Boston
Boston, MA4 hours ago
Orioles option LHP Bruce Zimmermann to minors
Baltimore, MD33 minutes ago
March Madness arrives in Vegas after years of avoiding it
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Confident Mayfield excited about fresh start with Buccaneers
Tampa, FL1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy