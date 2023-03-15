Open in App
Deland, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Where is DeLand going? Residents invited to share ideas during community forums

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33aRTX_0lJcSTWS00

The City of DeLand is in the process of updating its strategic plan, and residents are invited to share their input during six planned community forums.

Cities use strategic plans to outline "a vision for the city’s future and strategies that should be utilized to get there," according to DeLand's website. "It is also a guiding document for the commission and staff when setting the budget."

When and where can residents share their thoughts?

Each community forum begins at 6 p.m.

  • Thursday at Chisholm Community Center, 520 S. Clara Ave.
  • March 30 at Sanborn Center, 815 S. Alabama Ave.
  • April 13 at Stetson Baptist Church, 1025 W. Minnesota Ave.
  • April 26 at Victoria Gardens Clubhouse, 1001 Garden Club Drive
  • May 10 in City Commission Chambers at City Hall, 120 S. Florida Ave.
  • May 24 at Dr. Joyce M. Cusack Resource Center, 481 W. Mathis St.

Input can also be shared online by visiting bit.ly/EngageDeLand.

Does DeLand need to update its strategic plan?

The plan was first adopted in 2000 and then updated five years later. In an effort to update the plan at least every 10 years, it got another refresh in 2015.

Though not due for an update for another two years, city officials agreed to start the year-long process sooner given how much has changed in the community in recent years.

Residents also elected a new mayor for the first time in 20 years.

HUD awards housing grants:Which cities in Volusia, Flagler counties are receiving funds?

SUBSCRIBERS:Here's how to get a commemorative brick from DeLand's historic Hotel Putnam

DeLand, according to the census data

Total population: 37,351

Total housing units: 16,124

Median household income: $59,641

Median age: 40.2

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Seminole County Resident Wins $1 Million Monopoly Scratch-Off Prize
Sanford, FL1 day ago
Church plans move to new campus
Palm Coast, FL4 days ago
Police: 2 BCU students shot at park in Daytona Beach
Daytona Beach, FL2 days ago
Two BCU students hospitalized after a shooting in Daytona Beach
Daytona Beach, FL2 days ago
Florida homeowner shocked to find 11-foot alligator swimming in pool
Deltona, FL1 day ago
2 Bethune-Cookman University students shot near park in Daytona Beach, police say
Daytona Beach, FL2 days ago
Florida man nearly 'burned alive' by exploding propane grill, sues owner of Orlando apartment complex
Orlando, FL3 days ago
WATCH: Momma manatee takes new baby for swim at Blue Spring State Park
Orange City, FL2 days ago
Wawa to build new store at busy intersection in Wildwood
Wildwood, FL4 days ago
Florida Groves Music and Cannabis Festival expands to two days in 2023
Orlando, FL21 hours ago
Northbound I-95 Re-Opened In Brevard County Near Titusville
Titusville, FL3 days ago
Florida man suing luxury Orlando apartment complex after gas grill explosion burned him badly
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Brightline to conduct high-speed testing in Brevard County
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into minivan, deputies say
Deltona, FL1 day ago
Update: FDLE cancels missing child alert for 4-year-old and 2-month-old
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Woman faces charges after alert canceled for baby and child missing out of Orlando; children are safe, state says
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Town of Windermere looking to fill two open job positions
Windermere, FL3 days ago
Marion County animal shelter reaches capacity, waives adoption fees
Ocala, FL5 days ago
UCF professor who tweeted ‘Black privilege is real’ sues school for investigating and firing him
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Number of new homes in The Villages is out of hand
The Villages, FL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy