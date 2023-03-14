Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

Applications open for artist looking to create mural at popular Denver skatepark

By Tamera Twitty,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KvEhb_0lJcSMab00

Applications are now open for artists who want to design and install a temporary mural at the Downtown Denver Skatepark, officials from Denver Parks and Recreation announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The skatepark is located along the South Platte River in the the heart of downtown Denver. It reportedly attracts an estimated 140,000 visitors every year, according to the release.

"The new artwork should celebrate the city’s skate scene while fostering an inclusive, accessible and welcoming environment for the park’s diverse users. To strengthen a sense of collaboration and belonging at the park, the selected artist/artist team will creatively involve the local skate community in the design and installation process," the release said.

The artist will be selected through a competitive process, and will be expected to unveil their mural on Go Skate Day in June 2023.

Denver Parks and Recreation has agreed to fund the new art installation up to $8,000. They estimate that the mural will remain in the park for three to five years.

"Interested artists or artist-teams are asked to submit their resume, images of work samples, and a short statement describing their interest in the Denver skate community and their plans for engaging the local community in the design of the artwork," officials said.

The application can be found, here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Bonsai's roots and growth in Colorado, from internment camps to 'spreading the spirit'
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Why is Aurora in drought, but not Denver?
Aurora, CO1 day ago
With youth as audience, Denver mayoral candidates focus on fentanyl at 5280 High School forum
Denver, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Where do Denver's mayoral candidates stand on pressing energy challenges?
Denver, CO8 hours ago
DU's Cable Center rebrands as Syndeo Institute, adds programming
Denver, CO3 days ago
Denver mayoral candidates address youth at 5280 High School debate
Denver, CO2 days ago
Six years by the mayor’s side | SONDERMANN
Denver, CO13 hours ago
CEO of Tattered Cover Kwame Spearman drops out of Denver mayor's race
Denver, CO3 days ago
Denver mayoral candidate Lisa Calderón rallies downtown Friday
Denver, CO1 day ago
ENDORSEMENTS: The Gazette’s picks for Denver council
Denver, CO2 days ago
South Metro prepares for electric car, scooter fires with new training
Denver, CO1 day ago
Powwow attendees can enjoy festivities, free COVID-19 vaccine | HEALTHY BITES
Denver, CO1 day ago
Commerce City air pollution sources widespread, not just from Suncor refinery
Commerce City, CO2 days ago
Aurora Police Department offers free rides home from Stanley Marketplace Saturday
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Colorado Sunshine: CU lacross earns 100th victory in program histroy with upset of Stanford
Boulder, CO5 hours ago
Woody Paige: Avs, Nugs fans lose again ... cable TV still not an option
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Denver weather: Mild end to the weekend gives way to midweek rain
Denver, CO4 hours ago
Colorado Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath's plan while injured: Study analytics and go viral on TikTok
Denver, CO1 day ago
March Madness, St. Patrick's Day draws crowds and boost business downtown
Denver, CO1 day ago
Army vet who helped end Club Q mass shooting to be honored by Red Cross
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Denver Pioneers disappointed but not dwelling on Frozen Faceoff loss to CC
Denver, CO1 day ago
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Friday, March 17)
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver weather: Mild temps in the forecast through the weekend
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver weather: Forecast shows sun and even warmer days ahead
Denver, CO1 day ago
Boy shot in Aurora after shooting toy gun at cars
Aurora, CO47 minutes ago
Denver goes mad with huge attendance for NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena
Denver, CO1 day ago
2 men found dead at Nederland home during welfare check
Nederland, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy