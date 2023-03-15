Darren Waller, Kelsey Plum ‘couldn’t be better’ with trade to Giants after wedding reveal drama

Kelsey Plum went there.

The Las Vegas Aces guard had a savage response about why the Raiders traded her husband, Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, to the Giants on Tuesday.

The surprise move drew some criticisms on Twitter, with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III writing: “Darren Waller JUST GOT MARRIED to Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces and Josh McDaniels’ wedding present was to trade him to the New York Giants. McDaniels is NOT a romantic.”

Plum – who tied the knot with Waller on March 4 in Las Vegas — responded to Griffin and made a witty joke (or a slight jab) about the Raiders’ head coach.

“Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol,” Plum wrote.

Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol https://t.co/K3i7oW5oe4 — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) March 15, 2023

Plum then took to her Instagram Stories and shared a screen grab of Griffin’s tweet over a photo of her and Waller on their wedding day.

“Actually couldn’t be better, we’re so excited, NY let’s get it,” the All-Star guard wrote, adding a blue heart emoji.

Las Vegas Aces All-Star guard Kelsey Plum reacts to her husband, tight end Darren Waller being traded from the Raiders to the Giants on March 14, 2023. Instagram/Kelsey Plum

Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller attend the inaugural IX Awards at Allegiant Stadium on June 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Plum’s tweet came just a few hours after The Athletic reported that McDaniels accidentally leaked the news of the couple’s wedding earlier this month to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The outlet also reported that Waller was upset with McDaniels when the Las Vegas Review-Journal posted a story announcing his and Plum’s wedding date days before their nuptials.

Waller and Plum — who’ve reportedly been dating since last year — had not publicly shared their plans to get married.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on against the Chiefs during the first half of a game at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 7, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Prior to the trade, McDaniels said the 30-year-old Waller “will be a big part of what we’re going to do going forward.”

However, the Raiders were shopping Waller for more than a year, according to NFL Network.

Tight end Darren Waller catches a pass for a touchdown during the Raiders’ game against the Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Darren Waller embraces Kelsey Plum after Round 1, Game 1 of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs on Aug. 17, 2022 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NBAE via Getty Images

Plum — an All-Star guard who helped the Aces win their first WNBA title last season — is preparing for the 2023 campaign, which begins in May.

The Giants sent a third-round draft pick (No. 100 overall) to the Raiders for Waller.

He is under contract with the Giants for the next four seasons after signing a three-year, $51 million extension with the Raiders in September.