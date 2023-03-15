Johnny Gaudreau issues reminder of elite talent in Columbus Blue Jackets' win

It hasn’t been the kind of season Johnny Gaudreau or the Blue Jackets envisioned when they shocked the NHL together last summer on the first day of free agency.

Injuries sunk Columbus from the start . Gaudreau’s chemistry with Patrik Laine is a work in progress. The Blue Jackets are also last in the league with 16 games left despite Gaudreau’s five-point (2-3-5) outburst in a 6-5 overtime victory late Tuesday in San Jose. Neither side thought any of that would happen when Gaudreau agreed to a seven-year deal worth $68.25 million , but it’s become a numbing reality.

Gaudreau’s locked into Columbus, the Blue Jackets are barely clinging to a “lead” in a race to the bottom for the best odds in the NHL draft lottery and legitimate playoff contention seems miles away.

At least Gaudreau is issuing reminders of his elite skill.

“Five points, that’s a big night for anybody,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “You could tell early. He was skating. He had his legs tonight.”

Gaudreau also had his vision, hands and scoring touch against a Sharks team in full “tank” mode while icing a lineup that — outside of star defenseman Erik Karlsson ― might struggle in the American Hockey League. It didn’t seem like a fair fight, especially when Gaudreau and Laine skated at goalie Kaapo Kahkonen in OT with zero defenders in their way.

Gaudreau would have joined the “five-point club” for Columbus with a fourth primary assist had Laine beaten Kahkonen, but it took another six seconds plus a feed from Laine to get it done. Once the puck was in the back of the net, Gaudreau became the sixth player in franchise history to notch five points in a game and the first since Artemi Panarin on Dec. 8, 2017, in New Jersey.

Panarin had 0-5-5 that night at Prudential Center in a 5-3 victory over the Devils, which Gaudreau matched last season with the Calgary Flames in a 9-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on March 26, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome.

A lot can change in a year, but the past 11-plus months haven’t diminished “Johnny Hockey” as one of the NHL’s elite scorers. Gaudreau isn’t close to his 40-75-115 from last season, but he’s also with an injury-riddled new team and still nearly averaging a point-a-game with 17-45-62.

“Johnny was all over it tonight, as you (could) see,” said Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner, who netted two goals set up by Gaudreau. “He gets a couple big goals for us. He gets it started for us and finishes it off in overtime, so … great game by him.”

Boone Jenner continues to surge for Columbus Blue Jackets

Jenner didn’t tally a point in four games after returning from a fractured thumb, but the dry spell didn’t last long.

Starting with a goal Jan. 21 against the Sharks at Nationwide Arena, his production has consistently clicked along and is now 11-6-17 in the past 21 games after a two-goal effort Tuesday. Gaudreau set up each of Jenner’s goals with primary assists, including the first with a feed through traffic to Jenner in the low slot.

Jenner’s scoring is something that re-emerged after he was named captain last season . He was on a 30-goal pace with 23 before a lower-back injury cut his season at 59 games and he’s nearly back to that mark with 22 goals in 55 games.

Jenner scored a career-high 30 goals in 2015-16, but hasn’t gotten back to that level since. He could this season with some health luck.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 201 individual scoring chances — 20 more than Gaudreau in second ― and his 127 individual high-danger chances are more than double Gaudreau’s 59 as the next highest.

Daniil Tarasov has tough outing for Columbus Blue Jackets

Rookie goalie Daniil Tarasov has put together several impressive performances while replacing Elvis Merzlikins this season.

Tuesday wasn’t one of them.

Tarasov tallied his first NHL point in San Jose with an assist on rookie Kent Johnson’s goal early in the second period, but he wasn’t sharp most of the game. Tarasov allowed five goals on 32 shots, leaving juicy rebounds in dangerous areas and struggling to track shots off sticks or rebounds.

He was also "off" while catching the puck with his glove, which showed when the Sharks pulled within 4-3 on Logan Couture’s long-distance wrister with just 0.7 seconds on the clock. It should’ve been gloved, which Tarasov’s reaction confirmed.

The rust wasn’t surprising.

Tarasov, who’s only played nine games for the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters because of injuries, hadn’t played since last week (March 7) against the Grand Rapids Griffins. He hadn’t faced NHL shooters since Jan. 17 in Nashville.

Columbus Blue Jackets enjoying surge of depth scoring

Liam Foudy scored his fourth goal in the Blue Jackets’ win over the Sharks on Tuesday, taking a crisp pass from Mathieu Olivier on the right wing and sending it under the crossbar.

Foudy has scored in two of the past three games and his scoring in the past 11 tilts , since ending a 62-game regular-season drought to start his career , is a solid 4-1-5. Olivier’s pass was his ninth assist, bringing his production up to 5-9-14 in 61 games.

Getting offense from the third and fourth lines was an issue for the Blue Jackets earlier, but they’re getting it now from Foudy, Olivier, Lane Pederson and Erik Robinson.

