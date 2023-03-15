Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
Wilson County Source

Nashville Predators Beat Red Wings for 2-1 Win

By Michael Carpenter,

5 days ago


On Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville Predators clinched a 2-1 victory against the Detroit Red Wings, led by Kiefer Sherwood’s one goal and one assist. Despite being outshot 29-16, the Preds secured their ninth win in franchise history with 16 or fewer shots on goal.

Juuse Saros played a pivotal role in the victory, making 28 saves in goal for the Predators, who have been on a hot streak, winning 5 out of their last 7 games. With three consecutive victories under their belt, the Preds have improved their season record to 34-24-7.

The post Nashville Predators Beat Red Wings for 2-1 Win appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott, Bills News
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO8 hours ago
A Florida man supported Obama and didn't vote for Trump. Then he stormed the Capitol, pepper-sprayed cops, broke a $2,900 window, and got 4.5 years in prison.
Seffner, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy