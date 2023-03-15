Katie Maloney delivers scathing message to ‘idiot’ Raquel Leviss: ‘F–k you’

Katie Maloney thinks Raquel Leviss is an “idiot.”
The Something About Her co-creator said on Lala Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Wednesday that she can “confidently say ‘f–k you'” to her embattled “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, who had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval .
“I gave you every opportunity,” Maloney, 36, said, speaking directly to Leviss, 28. “I was so kind to you when I didn’t have to be, but I was.
“The fact that you didn’t really step or appreciate that or recognize that and you walked all over that and took a giant dump on it, you’re an idiot,” she continued.
“You deserve … what’s coming to you right now.”
The Bravo personality delivered an equally scathing message to Sandoval, 40, later in the episode.
Maloney accused the bar owner of “never” respecting or acknowledging her, saying, “I never stood a chance with him. He was always gonna find fault with me.”
For more Page Six reality TV updates ..
Sandoval found himself under fire earlier this month when his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, dumped him over the news that he had cheated on her with Leviss .
The secret lovers faced even more backlash for waiting almost a full week to publicly apologize to Madix, 37, for their betrayal.
Leviss blamed the dalliance on her “addiction” to love , while Sandoval admitted he “owed Ariana better.”
Before their breakup, Madix and Sandoval dated for nine years and owned a home together.
Maloney noted Wednesday that she saw “profound … similarities” in the former couple’s dynamic amid her own divorce from Tom Schwartz .
“Who wants to say, ‘Hey, you know that marriage I just ended because of all these things? I see that in your own relationship?'” she said.
Kent, 32, agreed, claiming that Sandoval’s infidelity with the former pageant queen happened “right in front of” Madix.
“Not many women are strong enough to say, ‘This is not what I want to be in,'” the Give Them Lala Beauty creator told Maloney.
“I do admire … that something horrific didn’t happen for you to get that strength [to leave Schwartz ].”
Comments / 0