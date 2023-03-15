Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diamond Hogs keep raking, roll over Runnin’ Rebels in Game 1

By E. Wayne,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E6JZ2_0lJcMUKt00

Arkansas, eventually, will have to outpitch a team to get a victory this season. For now, outhitting its opponents is working out just fine, though.

The No. 7 Razorbacks rolled UNLV on Tuesday, 13-7, in a game in which Arkansas had more than 20 baserunners . The victory was the Diamond Hogs’ ninth straight ahead of Game 2 of the two-game, pre-SEC set on Wednesday.

As has been the case for much of the nine-game streak, big innings have signaled the opposition’s death knell. Arkansas had two of them Tuesday.

Kendall Diggs, Jared Wegner and Jace Bohrofen each had RBI singles in the fourth and Reese Robinett tacked on a two-run single with two outs to give the Diamond Hogs an 7-4 lead in the fame.

Two innings later, Arkansas would strike for four more run behind an RBI double from Bohrofen and a two-run double by Harold Coll. A passed ball followed to give the Razorbacks their fourth run.

Arkansas’ pitching was mediocre. Parker Coil allowed four runs 2 1/3 innings as the Hogs trailed early. His replacement, Evan Carter, gave up just a knock leading Arkansas into the fifth and picking up the win. Austin Ledbetter then gave up three runs in his 2 2/3 before Cody Adcock and Gage Wood finished things off.

The two teams are back at it 3 p.m. Wednesday from Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas starts SEC play Friday at Auburn.

