What channel is USA vs. Colombia on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 World Baseball Classic game

The United States and Colombia will square off in a high-stakes Pool C finale Wednesday at the World Baseball Classic.

Team USA is in the driver's seat to make it out of pools in this year's World Baseball Classic despite a decisive loss to Mexico in the second game.

Entering the day in a three-way tie atop the pool with Mexico and Canada at 2-1, the United States is in a "win and you're in" situation. The USA owns the tiebreaker over Canada while losing it to Mexico if it's a two-team tie for the top of the standings, and one of them will have another loss after the pair face off Wednesday afternoon.

If the United States loses, it will almost assuredly miss the quarterfinals, as it would lose to Colombia via the second tiebreaker of runs per out recorded.

The USA lineup wasn't as advertised in the first two games against Great Britain and Mexico, but it finally broke through against Canada in a 12-1 win featuring a nine-run first inning. The top of the order, featuring Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, and Paul Goldschmidt finally got things going with some consistency.

Against Colombia, the United States will have Merrill Kelly on the mound. Colombia has tapered off since its 5-4 10-inning stunner over Mexico, dropping the next two to Great Britain and Canada. It will fall on Gio Urshela and Jorge Alfaro to get things going against to bring themselves to 2-2 and drop the United States to 2-2.

Here's what to know to watch United States vs. Colombia at Chase Field on Wednesday.

What channel is USA vs. Colombia on today?

TV channel: FS1

FS1 Live stream: FoxSports.com

USA vs. Colombia will be broadcast on FS1.

Cord cutters can enjoy the game on FoxSports.com.

USA vs. Mexico start time

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Wednesday, March 15 Time: 10 p.m. ET

First pitch of USA vs. Colombia is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local time) at Chase Field in Phoenix. The venue is the home of MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and the site for all Pool C games.

USA WBC Pool C schedule

The Americans are guaranteed to play four games in the tournament, from Saturday, March 11, through Wednesday, March 15. They have already faced Great Britain and will face Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The standings after pool play will determine whether Team USA advances to the quarterfinals.

Viewers can find the opening game on Fox and the three remaining games on FS1.