Open in App
Lakeland, FL
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

Polk County Sheriff Searching For Lakeland Burglar And Bike Thief

By Local BN - Jorge Borges,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liBK8_0lJcM7Mf00 Lakeland Bike Thief (PCSO)

LAKELAND, Fla – Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help in identifying a suspect wanted for a burglary and theft.

According to Heartland Crime Stoppers, a burglary and theft occurred at a residence near Bruce Wagner Elementary School (vicinity of Yates & Brook Drive) in Lakeland between March 7th and March 8th.

The suspect entered the victim’s carport and stole a bicycle.

In the news: Rep. Luna Reports Jane Fonda To Capitol Police For Suggesting Murder Of Pro-Life Activists

The bike is described as a blue & white Schwinn Beach Rider with a white basket on the front.

The suspect appears to be a white male.

If you have any information that could help this investigation, please contact Deputy Holsonback at 863-577-1600 or JHolsonbackIII@polksheriff.org (23-10270).

To report a tip anonymously and be eligible for a reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or report your information via Heartland.CrimeStoppersWeb.com by clicking on “Submit A Tip” tab.

You will always remain anonymous no matter how you submit your tip.

In the news: Nikki Haley Says Florida Gov . DeSantis “Echoing” Trump On Issues

Tips are forwarded to law enforcement for follow-up. If an arrest is made based on your tip, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3000.00

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here . We can’t do this without your help; visit our GiveSendGo page and donate any dollar amount; every penny helps.

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Lake Wales Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Of Ocala Man In Polk County
Lake Wales, FL9 hours ago
88-Year-Old St. Pete Man Killed Attempting To Cross Mirror Lake Drive
Saint Petersburg, FL4 hours ago
Pinellas County Detectives Issue Florida Purple Alert For Missing Palm Harbor Man
Palm Harbor, FL5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two men identified as missing boaters, sheriff's office still searching for their bodies in Lake Eloise
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To Update Media On Missing Boaters In Winter Haven
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago
2 Missing Florida Boaters Bodies Recovered From Lake Eloise, Sheriff Says
Winter Haven, FL3 hours ago
Anchor mishap led to possible double drowning on Polk County lake, Sheriff Judd says
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago
Florida man missing after boat capsizes during trip with stepfather
Fort Myers, FL7 hours ago
1 shot in Ybor City, Tampa police say
Tampa, FL13 hours ago
Floridian arrested for OWI, cocaine, pot
Sheldon, IA11 hours ago
Pasco Deputies: 2 Missing-Runaway Girls Last Seen In Zephyrhills, May Be In Tampa
Zephyrhills, FL1 day ago
Deputy In Florida Who Was Ambushed, Shot 3 Times, Released From Hospital In Under A Week
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Officials searching for drowning victims in Polk County lake
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
Florida man indicted for attempted murder, armed robbery, carjacking
Dover, FL1 day ago
25-Year-Old Tampa Woman Killed In I-75 Crash Overnight
Tampa, FL1 day ago
New Port Richey Police Searching For Magnuson Hotel Home Invasion, Robbery Suspect
New Port Richey, FL2 days ago
Tampa woman killed after car stops working on I-75, troopers say
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Police are looking for graffiti artist vandalizing Pasco County businesses
New Port Richey, FL3 days ago
Burgarly suspects caught in the act, arrested moments later: deputies
Poinciana, FL3 days ago
‘They want their mom to be there’: Court documents reveal Tampa mother killed by gunshot that pierced through a wall
Tampa, FL2 days ago
St. Pete Police Need Your Help Solving The Murder of Jona Waller
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Officials work to recover two bodies from Lake Eloise in Winter Haven
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
Search and recovery mission continues for 2 in Winter Haven lake
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
Car Crashes Into Tampa Tattoo Parlor On North Dale Mabry And Kennedy
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Police Identify Woman Found Stabbed To Death And Lying In St. Petersburg Alley
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Brooksville Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle Into Side Of Box Truck
Brooksville, FL2 days ago
Lakeland, Bartow, Tarpon Springs among 30 cities that issued proclamations for fake country
Lakeland, FL3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy