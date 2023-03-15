Polk County Sheriff Searching For Lakeland Burglar And Bike Thief

Lakeland Bike Thief (PCSO)

LAKELAND, Fla – Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help in identifying a suspect wanted for a burglary and theft.

According to Heartland Crime Stoppers, a burglary and theft occurred at a residence near Bruce Wagner Elementary School (vicinity of Yates & Brook Drive) in Lakeland between March 7th and March 8th.

The suspect entered the victim’s carport and stole a bicycle.

The bike is described as a blue & white Schwinn Beach Rider with a white basket on the front.

The suspect appears to be a white male.

If you have any information that could help this investigation, please contact Deputy Holsonback at 863-577-1600 or JHolsonbackIII@polksheriff.org (23-10270).

To report a tip anonymously and be eligible for a reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or report your information via Heartland.CrimeStoppersWeb.com by clicking on “Submit A Tip” tab.

You will always remain anonymous no matter how you submit your tip.

Tips are forwarded to law enforcement for follow-up. If an arrest is made based on your tip, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3000.00

