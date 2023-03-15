Luxury Alternative Investment Platform, LUXUS, Emerges from Beta and Announces Its LIVE Launch with the Kwiat | LUXUS Round Brilliant from Its New 2023 Flawless Collection

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2023--

LUXUS, the world’s first luxury alternative investment platform initially specializing in precious gems and high jewelry, emerges from Beta with the launch of its LIVE website release featuring its third IPO, an ethically sourced, exclusive D-color, Flawless, round brilliant-cut diamond of 5 carats with Excellent polish and symmetry, sponsored by Kwiat. As the first asset in The Flawless Collection, this diamond has a market capitalization of $400,000 and is now available for pre-marketing on the LUXUS investment platform for $250 per share.

The Kwiat | LUXUS Round Brilliant also belongs to the rare Type IIa category, which make up less than 1% of all diamonds, making this one of the most rare and valuable diamonds. Akin to gold, silver and other precious metals, diamonds are hard assets that serve as portfolio diversifiers in high inflation and turbulent market environments. “Over the past 3 years, large, investment grade diamonds of flawless clarity have significantly outperformed the SPX and Gold, demonstrating their value as an inflation hedge 1,” says Founder and CEO, Dana Auslander. “Diamonds like the Kwiat | LUXUS Round Brilliant are incredibly scarce, especially in this challenging geopolitical environment. We firmly believe that innovation in both the technology and the financial services industries have made these alternative assets accessible to all investors in an SEC qualified manner. LUXUS is very well positioned to identify, source and securitize these investment opportunities.”

The Kwiat | LUXUS Round Brilliant diamond was ethically sourced from the Lucara Diamond Corp.’s Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana, which produces natural, untreated, ethically-sourced diamonds, and was cut exclusively for LUXUS by Kwiat in a state-of the-art workshop in Antwerp Belgium. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is one of the world’s foremost producers of large, high quality, Type IIa diamonds in excess of 10.8 carats, including the historic 1,758 carat Sewelô, the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona, and the 813 carat Constellation which sold for a record $63.1 million. 2

Greg Kwiat, CEO of Kwiat says, “We are honored to partner with LUXUS to offer this exceptional diamond to investors, the first of The Flawless Collection. This round diamond is truly perfect in every respect, exceptionally cut with the best possible grades for color and clarity. The entire process is transparent and focused on positive social impact – beginning with the ethical sourcing of the rough from the Karowe mine in Botswana through the cutting process and the sale.”

During its 2022 beta-testing phase, LUXUS partnered with Kwiat/Fred Leighton to launch its inaugural MVP asset, a rare Argyle pink diamond, and also announced its second IPO, the Golden Dahlia, a rare Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond ring with a market capitalization of $1.5M, which was sold privately before going live.

LUXUS is also formally launching LUXUS VIP: a program for those who invest and maintain such an investment above a certain threshold. LUXUS VIP members will receive preferred, first time access to alternative investments coupled with exclusive events, invitations, private salons, special offers, advance notice of IPOs, management fee discounts and other advantages. LUXUS VIP represents the evolution and convergence between investment clubs and concierge experiences. Auslander notes, “It’s become clear to us that family offices and ultra high net worth around the world are seeking both unique investments and a deeper community. From the investment perspective and against the backdrop of a macro flight to quality, LUXUS’ offerings serve as alternatives to gold, real estate and equities. From a community perspective, this audience combines sophisticated investors, curated experiences and savvy collectors of alternative assets. It’s a combination of these two powerful dynamics.”

About LUXUS

LUXUS is the first SEC qualified alternative investment platform that empowers everyone to invest in luxury assets. LUXUS partners with the world’s premium brands to unlock fractional ownership in coveted jewelry, ethically sourced precious gems, rare timepieces and lifestyle related assets. Our technology offers exceptional user experience and first time access to investment opportunities previously available only to the ultrawealthy. The founding team of seasoned executives has deep expertise in FinTech, Investment Management, Sales & Trading, Luxury and Technology and is backed by some of the world’s most respected investors.

For more information, visit https://luxusco.com/.

To participate as an investor in the offering, investors can go to www.luxusco.com. The most recent version of the company’s offering circular may be found here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1911165/000121465923003678/s1242341apos2.htm

