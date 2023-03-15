Grand Forks woman killed in crash with semi

ST. THOMAS, ND ( KXNET ) — A 58-year-old Grand Forks woman was killed Tuesday morning in a crash with a semi-trailer near St. Thomas in the northeastern corner of the state.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 81 around 8:40 a.m., when she apparently drove over a long patch of ice and lost control of her vehicle.

She slid into the southbound lane of the highway and was hit on the passenger side by a semi-trailer truck.

The woman suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.