What big shows are coming up in Utah?

Andrea Bocelli performs at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Bocelli will return to the arena on May 17. | Qiling Wang, Deseret News

Venues across Utah are starting to announce summer concert lineups and big shows. Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of shows to watch out for this year.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.

Eccles Theater

March 29 — The Black Violin .

April 8 — Gladys Knight .

May 1 — Billy Porter.

May 3 — ZZ Top.

May 4 — Ricardo Montaner.

May 19 — Johnny Mathis.

May 20 — Chris D’Elia.

June 9 — Colin and Brad.

June 10 — John Crist.

June 13 — Ringo Starr.

July 26 — RAIN: A tribute to the Beatles.

July 30 — Nurse Blake.

Aug. 2 — Jinkx Monsoon.

Aug. 5 — Joe Bonamassa .

Aug. 26 — Kansas.

Sept. 29 — Lewis Black.

Related

Visit this Deseret News article for information regarding Broadway at the Eccles’ 2023-24 season.

June 11 — The Doobie Brothers.

July 7 — Bryan Adams.

July 19 — The Avett Brothers .

Aug. 18 — Eslabon Armado.

Oct. 20 — Hozier.

May 6 — M83.

Aug. 9 — Bon Iver.

Aug. 22 — Sylvan Esso.

Aug. 23 — Cigarettes after Sex.

Related

Note: Most of these shows are sold-out, according to Ogdentwilight.com .

Red Butte Garden will announce the lineup for its outdoor concert series in mid-April. So far, the series has announced two shows.

May 23 — Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade with Fishbone (sold-out).

Sept. 20 — Goose.

June 10 — Rodrigo y Gabriela.

June 29 — Kelsea Ballerini.

Aug. 9 — The Australian Pink Floyd Show.

Aug. 21 — Rebelution.

Aug. 31 — Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.

The rock band Journey will headline this year’s Stadium of Fire event on July 1, the Deseret News reported. The band, which is now celebrating its 50th year, first headlined Stadium of Fire in 2015. Since its start in 1980, Stadium of Fire has welcomed a wide array of performers, including Huey Lewis and the News , Gladys Knight , Carrie Underwood , Kelly Clarkson, The Beach Boys, Brad Paisley and Miley Cyrus.

March 24 — Night Ranger.

March 25 — Air Supply .

April 1 — Neal McCoy.

April 6 — Jenny Oaks Baker.

April 13-14 — Jeff Foxworthy.

April 15 — Lindsey Stirling .

Nov. 4 — Andy Grammer.

Nov. 9 — The Jets.

Nov. 10 — Josh Turner.

Nov. 17 — Gentri.

RelatedRelatedRelatedRelated

Information about the Twilight Concert Series in Salt Lake City is “coming soon,” according to Saltlakearts.org .

May 24 — Shania Twain .

June 3 — Matchbox Twenty.

June 13 — Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

June 28 — Charlie Puth.

July 6 — Nickelback.

July 7 — Fall Out Boy.

July 9 — Slightly Stoopid and Sublime, with Rome.

July 11 — Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and more.

July 13 — Disturbed.

July 20 — 3 Doors Down.

Aug. 4 — Luke Bryan .

Aug. 6 — Yellowcard.

Aug. 7 — Ghost.

Aug. 11 — Dierks Bentley.

Aug. 18 — Foreigner .

Aug. 29 — Pantera.

Sept. 1 — Mastadon and Gojira with special guest Lorna Shore.

Sept. 2 — Jelly Roll.

Sept. 3 — The Lumineers.

Sept. 22 — Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional.

Oct. 14 — Zac Brown Band.

March 25 — Reba McEntire.

April 20 — Muse.

May 17 — Andrea Bocelli .

June 3 — Duran Duran.

June 4 — The Cure.

July 20 — Dude Perfect.

July 27 — Paramore.

Aug. 12 — Banda MS.

Aug. 19 — Sam Smith.

Sept. 20 — Arctic Monkeys.

Nov. 18 — Depeche Mode.

RelatedRelatedRelated