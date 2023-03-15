Eggs are finally getting cheaper at the supermarket, according to the latest consumer price index released on Tuesday.

Egg prices fell nearly 7 percent in February from the month before. This is the first decline in months.

The cost of eggs is still up 55 percent from a year ago, as avian flu, supply chain snags, and egg producers' lining their own pockets pushed up prices.

Federal data tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis showed that a dozen large Grade A eggs cost $4.21 in February, which is down 13 percent from a record high in January.

The consumer price index overall increased 0.4 percent in February, a slight deceleration from the month before. Year-over-year inflation, meanwhile, was 6 percent.