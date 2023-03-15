Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Charlotte Observer

How do North Carolina taxes rank compared to South Carolina? Take a look

By Chyna Blackmon,

4 days ago

North Carolina residents have a bigger tax burden than bordering South Carolina.

In a new study , WalletHub found that the annual state and local taxes for a median North Carolina household was $6,302. In South Carolina, it’s $5,288. Compared to other states, South Carolina ranks 13th for lowest tax rates and North Carolina ranks 20th. But overall, both states’ tax rates are lower than the national average.

The financial services firm compared state and local tax rates against national medians to calculate relative income-tax obligations by applying the effective income-tax rates in each state and locality to the average American’s income.

Every year, the average U.S. household pays nearly $11,000 in federal income taxes.

Here’s how taxes compare between North Carolina and South Carolina:

North Carolina’s tax burden

Real estate tax rate: 2.82% (19th in U.S.)

Vehicle property tax rate: 0.45% (32nd in U.S.)

Income tax rate: 2.87% (36th in U.S.)

Sales and excise tax rate: 4.36% (27th in U.S.)

South Carolina’s tax burden

Real estate tax rate: 1.98% (5th in U.S.)

Vehicle property tax rate: 0.99% (48th in U.S.)

Income tax rate: 2.29% (23rd in U.S.)

Sales and excise tax rate: 3.80% (13th in U.S.)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Haley, Ramaswamy among those taking on ‘woke ideology’ in South Carolina
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
This Huge Flea Market in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Three South Carolina Cities Among Most Obese In The Country
Greenville, SC5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Someone in North Carolina won big on Mega Millions. Do they know?
Indian Trail, NC4 days ago
NC governor demands repayment following company’s decision to close Canton mill
Canton, NC3 days ago
Prisma Health Dentistry is awarded grant from Delta Dental of South Carolina to assist in serving special needs patients
Columbia, SC2 days ago
West Shore acquires eighth luxury apartment community in South Carolina
Summerville, SC3 days ago
NC Mega Millions winner revealed. She matched all of the white balls, lottery says.
Monroe, NC3 days ago
NC men took part in the Capitol riot as teens. They could all be imprisoned as adults.
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Popular Eatery Named South Carolina's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant
Charleston, SC4 days ago
SC bill would allow certain physician assistants to practice without supervision of a doctor
Greenville, SC3 days ago
SC woman hears about someone winning lottery in Spartanburg - It turns out it was her
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
Agreement reached to turn Upstate rail line into trail
Zirconia, NC3 days ago
Regulators: Nuclear plant leak didn’t require public notice
Monticello, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy