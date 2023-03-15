How do North Carolina taxes rank compared to South Carolina? Take a look

North Carolina residents have a bigger tax burden than bordering South Carolina.

In a new study , WalletHub found that the annual state and local taxes for a median North Carolina household was $6,302. In South Carolina, it’s $5,288. Compared to other states, South Carolina ranks 13th for lowest tax rates and North Carolina ranks 20th. But overall, both states’ tax rates are lower than the national average.

The financial services firm compared state and local tax rates against national medians to calculate relative income-tax obligations by applying the effective income-tax rates in each state and locality to the average American’s income.

Every year, the average U.S. household pays nearly $11,000 in federal income taxes.

Here’s how taxes compare between North Carolina and South Carolina:

North Carolina’s tax burden

Real estate tax rate: 2.82% (19th in U.S.)

Vehicle property tax rate: 0.45% (32nd in U.S.)

Income tax rate: 2.87% (36th in U.S.)

Sales and excise tax rate: 4.36% (27th in U.S.)

South Carolina’s tax burden

Real estate tax rate: 1.98% (5th in U.S.)

Vehicle property tax rate: 0.99% (48th in U.S.)

Income tax rate: 2.29% (23rd in U.S.)

Sales and excise tax rate: 3.80% (13th in U.S.)

