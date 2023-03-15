Open in App
Atlanta, GA
What Now Atlanta

Le Labo Fragrances – New York Based Perfumery & Personal Care – Set To Open At Buckhead Village

By Lisa Hay,

5 days ago

Le Labo was founded in 2006 by two friends who wanted to create a scented revolution in a world of conventional perfumery. The brand has since expanded all over the world and developed a devoted following with locations in Paris, Tokyo, Dubai, Hong Kong, Madrid and many more.

The New York-based, luxury perfume brand, will open at Buckhead Village this Friday, March 17. Le Labo opened its first distribution in Atlanta with a counter at Bloomingdale’s in 2019. With this success, Le Labo has decided to expand with a brand owned boutique in Buckhead Village where clients can fully immerse themselves in the Le Labo experience. Each boutique functions like an open artisanal laboratory designed as an entertainment park for the nose where people can take the time to smell and touch raw ingredients in order to awaken their olfactory system and trigger emotions. Le Labo’s signature scents are all freshly-formulated, personalized and hand-poured into refillable bottles.

The new shop will offer the brand’s scents including fine fragrances like the iconic “Santal 33” perfume, candles, sensorial formulas for body, hair, face as well as a grooming line. Key ingredients are responsibly sourced from craftspeople all over the world and include sandalwood, black tea leaves, rose centifolia, bergamot, tonka bean, juniper essential oil, tuberose and more.



