Electrical line caught fire on Suffolk Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to an electrical fire on Suffolk Street in Holyoke Wednesday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at around 7 a.m. crews were called to the area of 67 Suffolk Street for a reported electrical fire on the outside of the building. Upon arrival, an electric line was on fire.

(Holyoke Fire Department)

(Holyoke Fire Department)

(Holyoke Fire Department)

Members of Holyoke Gas and Electric (HG&E) secured the power and the fire was contained to the electric line. Light smoke was cleared from the building. No injuries were reported.

While HG&E is working to repair the line, residents are asked to avoid the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.