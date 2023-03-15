House fire in Chesterfield County forces two people out

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were forced from their home as a result of a house fire in Chesterfield County.

Shortly after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, units with Chesterfield Fire and EMS were dispatched to the 20100 block of Oak River Court for a structure fire.

According to authorities, crews at the scene found a two-story house with heavy fire throughout the residence. After 40 minutes, firefighters managed to successfully bring the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries but two people were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

