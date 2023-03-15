Open in App
Chesterfield County, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

House fire in Chesterfield County forces two people out

By Tannock Blair,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQR5D_0lJbvKVN00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were forced from their home as a result of a house fire in Chesterfield County.

Shortly after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, units with Chesterfield Fire and EMS were dispatched to the 20100 block of Oak River Court for a structure fire.

Man hospitalized after shooting in Northside Richmond

According to authorities, crews at the scene found a two-story house with heavy fire throughout the residence. After 40 minutes, firefighters managed to successfully bring the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries but two people were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Richmond, VA newsLocal Richmond, VA
After death of inmate, Youngkin calls for mental health services
Richmond, VA4 hours ago
Car crashes head-on into Semi Tractor Trailer; life-threatening injuries reported
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Six people injured in head-on tractor trailer crash at Maury roundabout
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Section of Winterpock Road closed as crews extinguish Chesterfield coal refuse fire
Chesterfield, VA4 hours ago
Mattress manufacturer fire results in structure collapse in Hopewell
Hopewell, VA13 hours ago
Man hospitalized, woman in custody after shootout with Henrico Police near Short Pump
Short Pump, VA13 hours ago
Driver killed in crash on Studley Road in Hanover
Mechanicsville, VA8 hours ago
Two suspects in custody, one injured after shootout with Henrico Police
Short Pump, VA1 day ago
Home total loss after Chesterfield fire
Chesterfield, VA3 days ago
6 hurt after head-on crash involving tanker truck in Richmond roundabout
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Man dead after reported Richmond shooting, police investigating
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Man dead after shooting on Walmsley Boulevard
Richmond, VA2 days ago
York man charged in Williamsburg triple shooting: Police
Williamsburg, VA1 day ago
Man dies after being hit by car on North Belvidere in Richmond
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Inmate dies while being admitted to Dinwiddie hospital, Virginia State Police investigating
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Police ticket more speeders during road safety campaign
Richmond, VA3 days ago
3 former hospital employees charged in death of Irvo Otieno
Petersburg, VA3 days ago
Three teens charged with reckless dirt bike riding in Richmond, Chesterfield
Richmond, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy