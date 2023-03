A vehicle crashed into a pole in Ross Township this morning, pulling down utility wires and causing a power outage to about 1,800 customers in the area.

PHOTOS: Vehicle crashes into pole, pulls down utility wires in Ross Township, causing power outage

The crash occurred along Three Degree Road between Perry Highway and Babcock Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m.

A 911 dispatcher said no injuries were reported. Duquesne Light was called to the scene. Three Degree Road is closed in the area. Duquesne Light’s website originally said around 1,300 were without power. As of 9:30 a.m., about 1,800 are without power.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

