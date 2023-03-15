Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Entertainment Tonight

Salma Hayek's 15-Year-Old Daughter Valentina Wore Her Dress From 1997 to the Oscars

By Anthony Dominic‍,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfCBN_0lJbsguI00

Salma Hayek's 15-Year-Old Daughter Valentina Wore Her Dress From 1997 to the Oscars

Talk about an incredible mother-daughter moment.

Salma Hayek attended the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday with her 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault. The two walked the champagne-coloredcarpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre,and Valentina wore a dress her mom first sported in 1997.

The red vintage, straplessIsaac Mizrahi gown was originally worn by Hayek, who presented at this year's award show, when she attended the Fire and Ice Ball 10 years before her daughter was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2DzZ_0lJbsguI00
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

In 1997, Hayek paired the dress with a thick diamond choker and red bag, while her daughter made it her own with a thin diamond necklace and a Gucci Jackie 1961 bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfP12_0lJbsguI00
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Meanwhile, Hayek walked with her daughter down the red carpet, posing together for all photos. The 56-year-old actress wore a sequined orange Gucci gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mOYS_0lJbsguI00
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Hayek also made new friends on the Oscars red carpet, stopping to pose with Pedro Pascal before heading inside for Hollywood's biggest night.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tems Explains the Inspiration Behind Her Viral Oscars Look (Exclusive)

How Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan Celebrated Their Oscars Wins

Oscars 2023: Tom Cruise Celebration and Will Smith Jokes Were Scrapped From Broadcast

Ed Begley Jr. and Daughter Took Public Transportation to the Oscars

Ashley Graham Responds to Her Viral Hugh Grant Oscars Interview

Tems Explains the Inspiration Behind Her Viral Oscars Look (Exclusive)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Rihanna Wore a Whopping 142 Carats' Worth of Diamonds to Perform at the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Pregnant Rihanna Keeps It Cool During Hollywood Shopping Outing with A$AP Rocky
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Kristen Stewart Wore See-Through Chanel Shorts to a Pre-Oscars Party
Beverly Hills, CA8 days ago
Here's How Chris Rock Celebrated the 2023 Oscars Far Away From Hollywood
Surfside, FL7 days ago
What it was like inside the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Beverly Hills, CA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy