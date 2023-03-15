Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings .

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON )

Dividend Yield: 3.46%

3.46% Argus Research analyst David Coleman upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $67 on Feb. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst David Coleman upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $67 on Feb. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $71 to $69 on Feb. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $71 to $69 on Feb. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: Sonoco Products reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG )

Dividend Yield: 3.59%

3.59% Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $90 to $105 on Feb. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $90 to $105 on Feb. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Strong Buy and boosted the price target from $56 to $92 on Feb. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Strong Buy and boosted the price target from $56 to $92 on Feb. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: Scotts Miracle-Gro reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX )

Dividend Yield: 3.70%

3.70% UBS analyst Joshua Spector maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $17 to $19 on Jan. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Joshua Spector maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $17 to $19 on Jan. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Goldman Sachs analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $16.01 to $18 on Dec. 15, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $16.01 to $18 on Dec. 15, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: Tronox Holdings reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.

