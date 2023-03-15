Change location
Drug Companies Raising Prices Greater Than Inflation? US Government Mulling Imposing Fines
By Vandana Singh,5 days ago
- Under Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act, drugmakers for twenty-seven drugs will be penalized for charging prices that rise faster than inflation for people with disabilities or the elderly on the government's Medicare health program.
- Price increases for over 50% of Medicare-covered drugs outpaced inflation from 2019 to 2020, averaging 1% that year. A third of those had price jumps of over 7.5%.
- "Starting on April 1, Medicare beneficiaries will pay lower coinsurance for Part B drugs that raise prices faster than inflation," White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice told reporters.
- People on Medicare will pay less out-of-pocket by $2 to as high as $390 per average dose starting April 1
- The list includes AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV ) arthritis drug Humira, Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD ) Car-T cancer therapy Yescarta and Seagen Inc's (NASDAQ: SGEN ) cancer therapy Padcev, Reuters reported citing White House's fact sheet.
- Companies raising prices higher than the inflation rate will be required to pay Medicare the difference in the form of a rebate, and failing to do so will face a penalty equaling 125% of the rebate amount.
- The government will start invoicing the companies for the rebates in 2025, but Medicare will start reducing out-pocket-costs for members in April.
- The government will update the list of drugs each quarter.
