Adobe, DocuSign, Citigroup And This Payment Giant Belongs At $275 A Share: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s " Halftime Report Final Trades ," Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE ), with the stock trading at the same price as it did in 2019.

Adobe is expected to release its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results after the closing bell on March 15, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $3.68 per share, up from $3.37 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $4.62 billion.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU ), which saw a nice bounce on Tuesday. Brown added that he doesn’t know why the stock fell as much as it did following the earnings release, but it has been gaining ground since then. "I think the stock is fine," he mentioned.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C ) as his final trade.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Visa Inc. (NYSE: V ) doesn’t belong to the 220s, but belongs at 275.

