Open in App
Porterville, CA
See more from this location?
ABC30 Central Valley

Evacuation orders issued for residents in Porterville area due to weather conditions

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEzEV_0lJbqdBh00

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for several areas along the Tule River due to flooding concerns.

On Wednesday morning, an evacuation order was issued for all residences, businesses, and structures, on both sides of the Tule River, from Richard L. Schafer Dam at Lake Success, in Porterville, to the east side of Road 284

Later in the evening, another evacuation order was issued for the area west of Porterville on Olive Avenue (Avenue 152) to Avenue 144, the Friant/Kern Canal to the Tule River, and Westwood Street.

Officials say the orders are impacting about 200 people.

Evacuation orders were issued in Porterville on Wednesday as the overflowing Tule River left neighborhoods under several feet of water.

Deputies are currently going door to door to tell residents they need to leave right away.

It was all hands on deck at Porterville Rock & Recycle earlier in the day.

Trucks and other heavy equipment had been moving back and forth from the property, preparing for the Tule River to possibly flood.

"We started on Thursday when they told us it was expecting to come over the spillway, which would increase the flow through the river," says Taylor Brown.

Crews have moved equipment away from the river banks.

They're also cleaning debris along the Tule River.

Plus, berms are being built out of heavy rock material and placed around the property.

"We're hoping that will divert that spillway water back into the river instead of going through the mobile home park or our property as well," Brown said.

Brown says she's never seen the Tule River so high, which is why they're doing what they can to protect their property but also other areas in the evacuation zone.

We went to the mobile home park, and it appears most people have evacuated. We're told by residents who chose to say that many people left on Sunday, when an evacuation warning was issued.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tulare County, CA newsLocal Tulare County, CA
Tulare County residents return to ruined homes with more storms ahead
Porterville, CA1 day ago
TCSO: Evacuation order reduced to warning for Tule River
Porterville, CA2 days ago
Evacuation order issued for parts of Tule River
Porterville, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crews create shoreline along Tule River to protect homes from flooding
Porterville, CA27 minutes ago
Severe erosion along Tule River fuels flood concerns for Porterville homes
Porterville, CA1 day ago
Amtrak station closed in Corcoran due to weather conditions
Corcoran, CA10 hours ago
Another Atmospheric River for Fresno. How Much Punch Will It Pack?
Fresno, CA1 day ago
FD: Attic fire causes $40,000 in damage to Visalia home
Visalia, CA1 day ago
Several Rushed To The Hospital After Reported Gas Leak In Kingsburg
Kingsburg, CA1 day ago
Porterville SWAT team investigation, police say
Porterville, CA9 hours ago
Tulare County Fairgrounds provides shelter for livestock animals after flood
Porterville, CA1 day ago
Woodlake residents worry about incoming storm, city officials say flooding was unavoidable
Woodlake, CA29 minutes ago
Evacuation orders issued for Allensworth and Alpaugh communities
Alpaugh, CA2 days ago
‘Leave now’: Evacuation Order issued for these Porterville residents
Porterville, CA4 days ago
Latest California Storm Prompts Widespread Evacuation, Another On The Way
Alpaugh, CA1 day ago
Shaping up to be the ‘biggest water year in modern history’ on the Kings River
Hanford, CA23 hours ago
Corcoran declares local emergency to prepare for snow runoff
Corcoran, CA2 days ago
Woodlake extends emergency declaration as residents demand answers
Woodlake, CA18 hours ago
Porterville residents return home to grab essentials after evacuations
Porterville, CA4 days ago
Roads in Tulare closed due to flooding
Tulare, CA4 days ago
Hwy. 43 Closed South Of Corcoran Due To Flooding
Corcoran, CA4 days ago
TCSO: Evacuation order issued for area in Porterville
Porterville, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy