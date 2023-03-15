Open in App
Los Altos, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

Redwood tree topples onto Los Altos elementary school classroom injuring student

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVPXY_0lJbqYiw00

A big redwood tree fell onto the roof of an elementary school classroom in Los Altos Tuesday, injuring one student inside.

A staff member from Oak Avenue School said it happened at 12:30 p.m. during lunchtime.

The school said the girl had a minor head injury and was taken by ambulance with her parents to Stanford Medical Center. She is expected to return to school by the end of the week.

VIDEO: Glass falls from SF skyscraper after window broken due to intense wind gusts

Video shows broken window glass falling from San Francisco high-rise on 555 California Street during Tuesday's intense wind gusts.

Claire Griffin, Los Altos School District Coordinator for Student and Staff Services, said there were 2nd and 3rd grade students and a teacher inside at the time.

"I did check in with the teacher and she happened to be in the classroom at the time so was able to support students and then just checking in with her after too and she's doing ok - obviously shaken up but she's doing ok and just said she wanted to be here to support the kids and she'll be in tomorrow," Griffin said.

Students were safely evacuated and continued the remainder of the school day.

"Just really thankful we had this outcome," Griffin said.

MORE: Monterey County flooding forces evacuations as farmers face serious impacts

Siyun Wang was picking up her son from school. She's hopeful this doesn't happen again. Wang said it was quite a day with the wind.

"It's a crazy day today we have like a power outage at our home as well," Wang said.

The intense wind knocked several large trees down in the nearby neighborhood. One large tree avoided a home and fell toward the corner of Truman and Kingston Court. A few doors down a tree fell creating minor damage to the roof and a car.

Around the corner was a different story.

Shahin Shabahang was home when she saw a city tree fall into her yard.

STORM UPDATES: High winds continue to topple trees, cause power outages in Bay Area

"Eventually it gave and just fell on the fence and brought it down with it," Shabahang said.

She contacted the city about repairs.

"Obviously all the reimbursement from all the expenses and quick cleanup because this is a security issue now you know I don't feel safe being open to the street now," Shabahang said.

She said it's important to keep trees trimmed for days like this.

"A lot of us in the neighborhood always reach out to the city and ask them- please trim these so when we have bad days these things don't happen," Shabahang said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0lJbqYiw00

