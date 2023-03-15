Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
GMA

CBD hit the mainstream as a trendy sleep aid, but does it work?

By Haley Yamada,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvmyH_0lJbon5V00

Social media users, online groups, and even celebrities like Martha Stewart, are touting CBD as a real aid for sleep, but some are beginning to wonder if the legal chemical found in marijuana really works.

Cannabidiol, known as CBD, is a compound found in marijuana but is not an intoxicant, meaning it does not cause a "high," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Jessica Ater, a mother of two in Washington state, said she's been struggling with sleep.

"I can't sleep at night. Like that's when my brain starts going crazy," Ater told " Good Morning America ." "Nothing worked and, if it did work, not long term."

After reading about CBD in an online mom's group, Ater said she bought some CBD gummies at a dispensary that helped.

"My anxiety I mean I still have it at night, but it definitely helps shut my brain off so that I'm able to sleep," said Ater.

MORE: FDA concerned people mistakenly believe CBD 'can't hurt' them

However, Annie Guthrie, a college student who wanted to fall asleep earlier, said her experience with CBD chocolates didn't work for her at all.

"I had the hardest time sleeping so I needed to try something that could help that," Guthrie told "GMA." "Nothing happened. It didn't work. It didn't work at all."

Dr. Ryan Vandrey, one of the country's preeminent scientific researchers on CBD, said CBD may have better results for people with anxiety or pain compared to those who have a hard time falling asleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IV15D_0lJbon5V00
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images - PHOTO: CBD is seen in an undated stock photo.

"Someone who has insomnia might not benefit from it unless the insomnia is secondary to something else like anxiety, or pain condition," Vandrey said to "GMA."

MORE: Best sheets to upgrade your routine for restful and renewing sleep

The Food and Drug Administration has indicated t hat they want to create more regulations for CBD. So far they've only approved it for the treatment of some seizure disorders.

Vandrey said that studies that exist on CBD are small and some found that the chemical doesn't always isolate from THC, the part of cannabis that makes you high.

"So we don't have the large randomized controlled trials," he said. "So we see a lot of promise but we still need more evidence."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Urgent warning on self-checkout as detectives reveal scammers’ trick that can steal your money
Everett, WA5 days ago
Seven, including six from Texas, charged in $111 million scheme to defraud IRS
Austin, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
'Pawn Stars': Chumlee Pleaded Guilty to Multiple Charges Over the Years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
This 26-year-old pays $0 to live in a 'luxury tiny home' she built for $35,000 in her backyard—take a look inside
Atlanta, GA21 days ago
Not so fast. A New York grand jury will hear a final surprise witness on Monday and won't vote on Trump indictment until it's over.
Manhattan, NY9 hours ago
Students ‘Disgusted’ After Classmates Caught on Video Repeatedly Using N-Word
Grand Prairie, TX3 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
2 hellbenders found in Ohio creek considered 'positive discovery' after toxic derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy