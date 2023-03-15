Here’s when you can buy tickets for concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. ( KDVR ) — The 2023 Frontier Nights lineup was announced earlier this month featuring artists like Eric Church, Zach Bryan, Tim McGraw, Cody Johnson and more.
Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday on the Cheyenne Frontier Days website . Here’s where you can buy tickets for CFD concerts
The CFD ticket office will not be open for in-person or phone sales on Wednesday. CFD said tickets will be sold online only that day to accommodate purchase volume. Full list of concerts at Red Rocks in 2023
How much are tickets to Cheyenne Frontier Days?
Concert ticket prices range from $77-$107, and rooftop starts at $200. Daily rodeo tickets range from $23-$48, and rooftop starts at $100. PBR tickets range from $25-$105, the chief marketing officer of CFD said. Why is Cheyenne Frontier Days called ‘Daddy of ‘Em All’?
If you buy your concert tickets before July 1, you will get a $5 discount. A $3 discount will be applied to rodeo tickets purchased before July 1.
Cheyenne Frontier Days 2023 entertainment lineup
Here is a look at the full entertainment lineup:
Tickets are on sale for the CFD PRCA Rodeo which will take place July 22-30.
