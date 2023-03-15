Open in App
Cheyenne, WY
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Here’s when you can buy tickets for concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days

By Dara Bitler,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtR3v_0lJboKgY00

CHEYENNE, Wyo. ( KDVR ) — The 2023 Frontier Nights lineup was announced earlier this month featuring artists like Eric Church, Zach Bryan, Tim McGraw, Cody Johnson and more.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday on the Cheyenne Frontier Days website .

Here’s where you can buy tickets for CFD concerts

The CFD ticket office will not be open for in-person or phone sales on Wednesday. CFD said tickets will be sold online only that day to accommodate purchase volume.

Full list of concerts at Red Rocks in 2023

How much are tickets to Cheyenne Frontier Days?

Concert ticket prices range from $77-$107, and rooftop starts at $200. Daily rodeo tickets range from $23-$48, and rooftop starts at $100. PBR tickets range from $25-$105, the chief marketing officer of CFD said.

Why is Cheyenne Frontier Days called ‘Daddy of ‘Em All’?

If you buy your concert tickets before July 1, you will get a $5 discount. A $3 discount will be applied to rodeo tickets purchased before July 1.

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2023 entertainment lineup

Here is a look at the full entertainment lineup:

Tickets are on sale for the CFD PRCA Rodeo which will take place July 22-30.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cheyenne, WY newsLocal Cheyenne, WY
Wet, Cold, Snowy Week Expected In Southeast Wyoming
Cheyenne, WY1 day ago
Woman Streaks Through Downtown Cheyenne Because Voices In Her Head Told Her To ‘Air It Out’
Cheyenne, WY4 days ago
Heavy Snowfall Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains Next Week
Cheyenne, WY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cheyenne Could Become First Wyoming City To Decriminalize Marijuana
Cheyenne, WY4 days ago
Project Highlights Women Who Forged, Documented Wyoming's History
Laramie, WY4 days ago
Under Pressure, Cheyenne Animal Shelter Reveals How It Spends Public Money – But Not To The Public
Cheyenne, WY2 days ago
Snow possible for Cheyenne in coming days
Cheyenne, WY1 day ago
Multi-year bridge and paving work to begin on Interstate 80 in Cheyenne
Cheyenne, WY4 days ago
Gas Leaks Force Evacuation Of Cheyenne Healthcare Facility
Cheyenne, WY1 day ago
Traveling nurse assistant claimed almost $20,000 in false benefits in Cheyenne
Cheyenne, WY5 days ago
2 Wyoming Officers Graduate From Prestigious FBI National Academy
Cheyenne, WY3 days ago
Cheyenne Police Department asks for public assistance in investigating drop box thefts
Cheyenne, WY3 days ago
Woman dies after being ejected from minivan during crash at local intersection
Rigby, ID4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy