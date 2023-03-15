OGS celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at state plaza Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Empire State Plaza south concourse on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration will take place between the main food court and the entrance to the Corning Tower.

The celebration will include a musical performance by Maggie’s Clan, Irish dance performances by Bethlehem Traditional Irish Dance, a St. Patrick’s Day lunch from PRIME at the Plaza, displays from the Irish American Heritage Museum of Albany, vendors, and more. Admission to the event is free.

