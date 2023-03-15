Residents urged to comment on proposed fire hazard severity zone increase

Severity rating increase would impact building codes, fire codes, insurance premiums, and construction costs in the area

– Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta issued a message to residents of Paso Robles this week, warning of a potential increase in fire severity rating in the region. The Office of the State Fire Marshal has proposed a hazard severity zone increase, which would impact building codes, fire codes, insurance premiums, and construction costs in the area.

Stornetta referenced a template letter during his recent Fire Hazard Severity Zone presentation to the City Council and Chamber of Commerce. He also noted that the Office of the State Fire Marshal is providing a written comment period for State Responsibility Area Fire Hazard Severity Zones until April 4.

Comments can be submitted via email to FHSZcomments@fire.ca.gov or through U.S. mail to the following address:

Office of the State Fire Marshal

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

P.O. Box 944246

Sacramento, CA 94244-2460

“Please help in disseminating this information,” says Stornetta, “The consequence of these proposed changes is significant to our region and residents.