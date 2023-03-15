Open in App
Greenville County, SC
WSPA 7News

Library committee faces backlash after approval to move transgender-theme material

By Bethany Fowler,

5 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A committee in Greenville County has voted to move any books that discuss sexuality or gender transition to the adult section of the library.

That decision is now facing backlash.

At a listening session Tuesday evening, community members shared their concerns about the move.

One community member said, “You don’t want your kids reading something, fine, parent your kids, but don’t parent mine, it’s not your place.”

Another community member said, “what makes me fear for the life of my transgender son is the incendiary diatribe like the one I witnessed yesterday being put forth by public officials.”

The decision about the placement of the books is not final.

The library’s board of trustees must approve the changes at their meeting in two weeks.

